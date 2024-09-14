Michael Rumoro, Anthony Chahino lead Geneva to 45-31 win over Wheaton Warrenville South

WHEATON — Geneva coach Boone Thorgesen had been waiting for weeks to get running back Michael Rumoro going.

But in the DuKane Conference opener against Wheaton Warrenville South, Rumoro got more than his fair share.

Rumoro finished with 200 scrimmage yards and two scores to help the visiting Vikings to a 45-31 victory over the Tigers.

“We were really close to getting our rushing game going in our first two games, we were just one assignment or one block too short, and our passing game has been awesome through three weeks,” Thorgesen said. “But I’m just so happy for Michael. He works his tail off and he’s a great ISO back. He had a huge game, and it was great to see.”

The senior finished the game with 83 rushing yards on 17 carries to go along with four catches for 117 receiving yards in the game, which were both team highs for an offense that accumulated over 400 yards of total offense in the game.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” Rumoro said. “I love running the ball, so doing this was pretty exciting, and I’m just ecstatic for what happened.”

The passing game also saw some big contributions for the Vikings. Quarterback Anthony Chahino finished the game with a season-high 309 passing yards and four touchdowns on the night. It’s also his third straight four-plus touchdown performance of the season.

“It was just pure excitement,” Chahino said. “We have a goal to win the conference, win all our games and win state, and piece by piece, we’re building up to it. We had a goal tonight to wreck the homecoming, and we did just that.”

Geneva quarterback Anthony Chahino looks to throw the ball during a game against Wheaton Warrenville South Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 in Wheaton. (Sandy Bressner)

Chahino had his statement moment on the Vikings’ first drive in the second half. With the ball on the Vikings’ 4-yard line, Chahino only needed three passes to go 96 yards, which included a 43-yard pass across his body to Rumoro, a 33-yard pass to Bennett Konkey and a 20-yard TD to Finnegan Weppner.

“I know my team and I know my line, that’s probably the biggest takeaway for me from that,” Chahino said. “I probably have the best line in the state of Illinois, and I’m so thankful for that. It gave me enough time to do whatever I needed, and when I need to, I deliver the ball.”

Behind Rumoro, Konkey was the top receiver on the night. The sophomore finished the game with four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown, along with an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown to give the Vikings the lead for good in the first quarter.

“We knew that our other two receivers were big names to be targeted, so we told him that he’s going to have games like this,” Thorgesen said. “He’s a burner, and it was really good to see him see a lot of action.”

The Tigers didn’t go down without a fight, putting up three touchdowns in the second half to close the gap. Quarterback Luca Carbonaro finished the game with 218 passing yards and 69 rushing yards, with most coming from a 50-yard scramble touchdown in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Amari Williams finished with nine receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns as well.

“Amari really rose to the occasion and made plays when we really needed it, and Luca really held in tough back there,” WW South coach Sean Norris said. “This is the second week in a row where they never gave up and battled to the last minute. We just need to eliminate those mistakes though against good teams, because we’ve been playing inconsistently through four quarters. But I think these guys will respond to the challenge.”