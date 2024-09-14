Downers Grove North dominant again in 42-7 smashing of Glenbard West

Glenbard West at Downers Grove North Downers Grove North's Max Troha (12) celebrates a touchdown reception with teammates during a football game between Glenbard West at Downers Grove North on Friday, Sept 13, 2024, in Downers Grove. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

DOWNERS GROVE – Downers Grove North hasn’t just been dominant through the first three weeks.

The Trojans have been nearly perfect.

Despite seeing its bid for a third straight shutout ruined in the fourth quarter, Downers Grove North again brought out the running clock in a 42-7 win over Glenbard West on Friday.

The West Suburban Silver-opening victory came on the heels of matching 42-0 decisions over O’Fallon and Downers Grove South.

“It feels good,” said senior captain and linebacker Jake Gregorio, who closed out the home team’s scoring with a 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter. “We’ve started off the season strong, and now we have to keep building off this, just keep stacking the weeks together and make our way to secure a playoff spot.”

The Trojans (3-0) jumped out on top courtesy of a 36-yard TD scamper by James Lumpkin in the opening period. Owen Lansu then tossed a trio of touchdown passes in the second quarter to Joe Edwards, Max Troha and Charlie Cruse to make the score 28-0 at intermission.

[ More photos from Downers Grove North-Glenbard West ]

A 37-yard interception return for a score by Tavarez Edwards in the third put an exclamation point on another dominant effort by the defense, which yielded just six first downs on the night.

“Our defensive coordinator (Keith Lichtenberg) gets us going every week,” said Joe Edwards, who plays tight end and on the defensive line. “He’s the smartest dude. He puts together a great game plan every week, and when we execute that game plan, stuff like this happens.

“None of this happens without our coaching staff and our effort. We just have to come out the same every week.”

Lansu finished 13 of 16 through the air for 154 yards. Lumpkin had 66 yards on nine carries, and Caden Chiarelli also contributed an interception.

“I’m extremely proud of our guys,” DGN coach Joe Horeni said. “They’ve played very hard. This is a different offense to prepare for. They (Glenbard West) obviously have some injuries, but that’s a great program over there, they have set the standard, and they won conference last year.

“I thought we executed in the run game and pass game, and our defense was flying around.”

Glenbard West at Downers Grove North Downers Grove North's Aiden Solecki (65) sacks Glenbard West's Oliver Valdez (18) during a football game between Glenbard West at Downers Grove North on Friday, Sept 13, 2024, in Downers Grove. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

The visiting Hilltoppers (0-3), who were again playing without running back Teyion Oriental, scored their lone touchdown on a 70-yard run by JaMarcus Kelly with eight minutes remaining in the contest. Kelly had 98 yards on seven attempts, and Dylan Vlach rushed for 66 yards on eight carries.

Maximus Hetlet added a fumble recovery.

“They are a really good football team,” Glenbard West coach Chad Hetlet said. “We are young in some spots, but we have to figure it out really fast.

“We’ve faced three state level teams in a row – Batavia, Loyola and Downers Grove North.”