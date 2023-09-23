Marengo extends winning streak over Harvard: Northwest Herald football roundup for Week 5

Marengo 40, Harvard 20: At Marengo, Indians running back Isaac Anthony ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns as they defeated the Hornets in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division game Friday night at Rod Poppe Fields.
Marengo quarterback David Lopez had his career-best night, hitting on 11 of 15 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
The Indians (3-2, 2-1) also got a big game from wide receiver Parker Mandelby with seven catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Anthony scored the game’s first two touchdowns, then Lopez ran for a score and hit Mandelby with a 54-yard touchdown pass for a 26-0 halftime lead.
The Hornets (0-5, 0-2) came back with quarterback Adam Cooke hitting receiver Daniel Rosas for a 36-yard touchdown. Those two hooked up again later for a 26-yard score.
It was the 104th meeting in McHenry County’s oldest rivalry, and Marengo’s ninth consecutive victory between the two teams. Harvard leads the all-time series 63-37-4.
Huntley 34, Hampshire 7: At Huntley, Red Raiders quarterback Braylon Bower continued on his hot streak, hitting 9-of-9 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns as they beat the Whip-Purs in their Fox Valley Conference game.
Bower has completed 35-of-40 passes in his last three games. He also ran 10 times for 75 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders (4-1, 4-1).
Bower scored on a 7-yard run, then connected with Omare Segarra for a 24-yard score.
Huntley’s Bryce Walker and Haiden Janke ran for touchdowns, then Bower hit Walker for a 31-yard touchdown.
Hampshire running back Cole Klawikowski carried 34 times for 161 yards and a touchdown for the Whips (1-4, 1-4).
Richmond-Burton 42, Plano 7: At Plano, six Rockets scored touchdowns as the No. 4 team in The Associated Press Class 4A poll rolled to a KRC/I-8 Blue Division victory.
Fullback Braxtin Nellessen ran 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown. Jack Martens, Dan Kalinowski, JT Groh and Ethan Hile all scored on rushing touchdowns.
Groh threw a 39-yard scoring pass to Luke Bresnahan.
Martens carried five times for 62 yards and Groh was 3-of-4 passing for 76 yards.
R-B travels to Morris, unbeaten and ranked third in 4A, next week.
Orangeville 53, Alden-Hebron 36: At Hebron, Ben Vole threw three touchdown passes, but the Giants lost to the Broncos in Illinois 8-Man Football Association game.
Vole also ran for two scores for the Giants (2-3). Fabian Carreno caught two touchdown passes and JP Stewart had one.
Wyatt Armbrust and Angel Benitez combined for 22 tackles on defense.
Sandwich 28, Johnsburg 6: At Sandwich, the Skyhawks (2-3, 0-3) lost for the third consecutive game in their KRC/I-8 Blue game against the Indians (4-1, 2-1).