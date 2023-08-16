2023 Football Preview: Kaneland Knights

MAPLE PARK — Kaneland’s running game made a huge leap from 2021 to last season as the Knights won a playoff game for the first time since 2019.

Now, first-year coach Michael Thorgesen said he’s looking for a similar leap from his run defense. And just like with the run game last year, Josh Mauthe figures to be at the center of it.

The running back and defensive end is back for his senior year and figures to be a key part of the Knights’ front seven, even if that means fewer carries this year.

“That’s the main reason he doesn’t run the ball all game,” Thorgesen said. “He’s a stud defensive end.”

Mauthe was a Daily Chronicle All-Area First Team selection after making 76 tackles, 18 for a loss. He had five sacks and two pass breakups, all while helping a resurgent Kaneland run game power the Knights to almost 33 points per game.

Thorgesen said sophomore Luke Gadomski and senior Anthony Campise will be a part of the backfield rotation, which he expects to be by committee. Both are new faces, with Gadomski coming up from the lower levels and Campise having focused on baseball and not played football for the Knights.

The Knights bring back a lot of weaponry in the passing game, including four-year starting quarterback Troyer Carlson, who threw for 2,179 yards, 23 touchdowns ad seven interceptions last season. Aric Johnson accounted for 868 of those on 44 catches with nine touchdowns.

“I think that’ll help us to maybe establish a run game that people may not expect or just give us an added surprise to help us win games,” Mauthe said. “Just whatever we can use, passing and running, the combination that should help us to be able to do something this year hopefully.”

Blocking the way for the Knights are returners Nick Alstott, J.R. Warfel and Brett Larsen.

The first few practices were two-a-days for the Knights, and the extra time together really helped with bonding when it came to the new faces in the running game, Alstott said.

“The two-a-days have been really good for team bonding,” Alstott said. “We’ve started to see how we all work together and how we can make things work and the chemistry and everything like that. How does the line work with the running backs? And I think it’s going really good so far.”

Thorgesen said he expects the front seven to be an asset this year for the Knights, who at times struggled against the run. They held opponents to a touchdown or less in five games, but also surrendered four or more touchdowns in four contests.

In addition to Mauthe, Larsen provides a big, run-stopping body. Thorgesen also said he expects a big year from linebacker Damien Wilson.

“He tried to play as a sophomore and he got hurt and then last year he missed a game or two,” Thorgesen said. “But every year he does get better and he’s worked exceptionally hard to prepare himself for this year in the weight room. ... He wants to have a great season, and I’m hoping he will.”

Kaneland went 7-4 last year, losing to Prairie Ridge 57-22 in the second round of the playoffs. They also played Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 (White) runner-up and state semifinalist Morris to within a touchdown on the road.

Vinny McDonald and Tony DeBlasio have been strong in the secondary for the Knights, Thorgesen said. With all the pieces in place, Thorgesen said he’s expecting big things in his first season.

“We really want to focus on stopping the run and preventing the home run ball,” Thorgesen said. “We’re really focused on our box, our front seven, six to seven guys. We want to make sure that they’re really locked in on stopping the run game and then letting our safeties do their thing in the pass game.”

Kaneland at a glance

Last year: 7-4, lost to Prairie Ridge in the second round of the 6A playoffs

Keep an eye on: Troyer Carlson, sr., QB; Aric Johnson, sr., WR; Dom DeBlasio, sr., WR; Luke Gadomski, soph., RB; Anthony Campise, sr., RB; Josh Mauthe, sr., RB/DE; Nick Alstott, sr., OL; J.R. Warfel, jr., OL; Brett Larsen, sr., OL; Tony DeBlasio, sr., DB; Dylan San Agustin, jr., WR; Evan Friders, soph., WR; Damien Wilson, sr., LB; Vinny McDonald jr., DB

Worth noting: There’s a lot of experience back for the Knights and it shows, first-year coach Michael Thorgesen said. Troyer Carlson is a four-year starter for the Knights, and his top two targets, Aric Johnson and Dom DeBlasio, have been varsity standouts for years as well. Thorgesen said he thinks the defense has improved from a year ago. If everything falls into place for the Knights, they should be competitive at the top of the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White and be poised for another playoff run.