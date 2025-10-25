The Herald-News high school football roundup: Week 9, 2025

Joliet West 60, Joliet Central 12: At Joliet, the Tigers’ offense meant business in its season finale against the crosstown Steelmen.

West finishes the season at 4-5 overall and 4-1 in conference play, while Central wraps things up at 1-8 and 0-5, respectively.

Lincoln-Way West 49, Stagg 0: At Palos Hills, the Warriors ended the regular season on a commanding note with a blowout win on the road.

The victory ends Lincoln-Way West’s regular season at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

Plainfield East 53, Plainfield Central 7: The Bengals (6-3, 4-1) won the Southwest Prairie Conference East title with the win. The Wildcats finish 2-7 and 1-4.

Plainfield South 49, Romeoville 7: The Cougars (4-5, 4-1) ruined the playoff hopes of Southwest Prairie Conference rival Romeoville (4-5, 2-3) with the win.

Byron Center (Mich.) 38, Morris 26: At Morris, an undefeated regular season was not in the cards for Morris following a loss to the Bulldogs of Byron Center, Michigan.

Morris will head into the postseason at 8-1 overall.

Seneca 42, Carlyle 13: At Maroa-Forsyth, the Fighting Irish completed the sixth undefeated regular season in program history with a comfortable win over Carlyle at a neutral site.

Seneca enters the postseason at 9-0.

Oak Forest 29, Lemont 10: At Oak Forest, Lemont was kept at arm’s length throughout its conference loss to the Bengals.

Lemont finishes its regular season at 5-4 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

Dwight 41, Oregon 8: At Dwight, the Trojans ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak following a victory over Oregon.

Dwight ends the regular season at 5-4 overall.

Oswego 37, Plainfield North 7: At Plainfield, the Wolves ended the regular season with a conference victory over the Tigers.

Oswego ends the season at 7-2 overall and 3-2 in conference, while Plainfield North is 2-7 and 0-5, respectively.

Minooka 15, Oswego East 14: At Oswego, Minooka survived a thriller on the road thanks to a successful two-point conversion with 41 seconds remaining in regulation.

Minooka wraps up the regular season at 6-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play. Oswego East is 6-3 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

Bolingbrook 26, Yorkville 21: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders punched in what would turn out to be a game-winning touchdown with 1:24 left in a back-and-forth conference championship battle with the Foxes.

Bolingbrook improved to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play with the win. Yorkville is 7-2 and 3-2, respectively.

Lincoln-Way Central 48, Rich Township 8: At Olympia Fields, the Knights extended their winning streak to five games with a comfortable nonconference win over the Raptors.

Lincoln-Way Central enters the postseason at 8-1 overall.

Joliet Catholic 30, Providence 27: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers held off a furious Providence rally in the final minutes and picked up conference victory number four in the final week of the season.

JCA finishes the season at 4-5 overall and 3-0 in conference play, while Providence sits at 6-3 and 2-1, respectively.

Wilmington 44, Coal City 21: At Wilmington, the Wildcats piled up over 500 yards rushing, including four carries of 60 or more yards, in an Illinois Central Eight title-clinching win over the Coalers.

Wilmington heads into postseason play at 8-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play, while Coal City does the same at 7-2 and 5-1.

Lockport 41, Neuqua Valley 17: At Naperville, the Porters extended their win streak to five games with a road victory over the Wildcats.

Lockport finished the season at 6-3 overall and with a share of the conference title at 5-2.

Herscher 35, Peotone 28: At Herscher, the Blue Devils finished the season with their fourth straight loss to end up at 3-6 overall and 2-5 in conference.