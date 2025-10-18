Shaw Local

Analysis   •   Features   •   Podcast   •   Photo Store
Friday Night Drive

Jake Nawrot throws 3 touchdowns, runs for 2 more as Hersey stuns Prospect in fourth quarter

Hersey quarterback Jake Nawrot, left, tries to avoid a sack by Prospect's Colin Fouch as the Huskies’ Sebastian Singleton (17) tries to help on the play during Friday’s game in Arlington Heights.

Hersey quarterback Jake Nawrot, left, tries to avoid a sack by Prospect's Colin Fouch as the Huskies’ Sebastian Singleton (17) tries to help on the play during Friday’s game in Arlington Heights. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

By Bill McLean - Daily Herald Media Group

Once was not enough for Hersey football coach Tom Nelson on Friday night.

“Man, is he special,” Nelson said of Huskies junior quarterback Jake Nawrot after Hersey – down 27-6 at the half and 34-12 after three quarters against visiting Prospect – recorded a stunning 38-34 victory in an Mid-Suburban League East showdown for first place.

“Man, is he special,” Nelson repeated.

Nawrot (27-of-41 passing, 317 yards) threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more, including the game-winning 1-yard keeper with 18 seconds left.

Hersey (6-2, 4-0) won its sixth straight game by outscoring the reigning MSL East champion 26-0 in the fourth quarter at Roland R. Goins Stadium in Arlington Heights.

The penultimate play on the clinching drive was Nawrot’s 8-yard completion to junior wideout Josh Riggs (six receptions, 98 yards).

“Jake called those last two plays,” an impressed Nelson said. “I was thinking, ‘Let’s kick a field goal and tie this.’ ”

With his team trailing Prospect (6-2, 3-1) 34-31 with 3:37 remaining in regulation, Nawrot went 5 for 7 on the clinching scoring trip, with his biggest connection landing in Riggs’ hands for 19 yards that put the ball at the Knights’ 18-yard line.

“We were already hyped up, because we were making our comeback,” said Nawrot of the Huskies’ mindset late before a packed stadium on a balmy fall night. “I told my huddle, ‘Stay calm and channel your energy.’”

Hersey did just that and overcame a magnificent night from Prospect junior running back Matthew Donnelly, who rushed 25 times for 232 yards and a pair of TDs (33, 3 yards).

Donnelly totaled 170 of those yards on 18 carries in the first half, when the visitors appeared well on their way to a comfy triumph.

Knights junior QB Jackson Cacini completed 13-of-23 passes for 118 yards and finished with 92 yards on seven carries. He passed for a TD and rushed for two more.

“We executed our game plan well in the first half,” said Prospect coach Dan DeBoeuf. “Late in the fourth quarter, we needed either a first down or a stop to secure a win.

“Credit Hersey. Hersey found a way to win. We’ll learn from this, and it’ll prepare us well for the postseason.”

Hersey senior RB Brandon Jenkins (18-82) ran for a 6-yard TD to open the scoring in the final quarter, narrowing Prospect’s lead to 34-18.

Two other Huskies joined Riggs in amassing more than 90 yards receiving and helping the hosts snap Prospect’s winning streak at five games – senior wideout Tyler Wentink (94 yards on eight grabs) and senior tight end Jackson Wilder (92 yards on seven receptions).

Prospect edged Hersey 30-27 in last year’s meeting and entered Friday’s game averaging 48.4 points per game to Hersey’s 47.

In Week 9, Hersey visits Rolling Meadows. Prospect hosts Elk Grove.

High School Football