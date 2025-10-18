Jake Nawrot throws 3 touchdowns, runs for 2 more as Hersey stuns Prospect in fourth quarter

Hersey quarterback Jake Nawrot, left, tries to avoid a sack by Prospect's Colin Fouch as the Huskies’ Sebastian Singleton (17) tries to help on the play during Friday’s game in Arlington Heights. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Once was not enough for Hersey football coach Tom Nelson on Friday night.

“Man, is he special,” Nelson said of Huskies junior quarterback Jake Nawrot after Hersey – down 27-6 at the half and 34-12 after three quarters against visiting Prospect – recorded a stunning 38-34 victory in an Mid-Suburban League East showdown for first place.

“Man, is he special,” Nelson repeated.

Nawrot (27-of-41 passing, 317 yards) threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more, including the game-winning 1-yard keeper with 18 seconds left.

Hersey (6-2, 4-0) won its sixth straight game by outscoring the reigning MSL East champion 26-0 in the fourth quarter at Roland R. Goins Stadium in Arlington Heights.

The penultimate play on the clinching drive was Nawrot’s 8-yard completion to junior wideout Josh Riggs (six receptions, 98 yards).

“Jake called those last two plays,” an impressed Nelson said. “I was thinking, ‘Let’s kick a field goal and tie this.’ ”

With his team trailing Prospect (6-2, 3-1) 34-31 with 3:37 remaining in regulation, Nawrot went 5 for 7 on the clinching scoring trip, with his biggest connection landing in Riggs’ hands for 19 yards that put the ball at the Knights’ 18-yard line.

“We were already hyped up, because we were making our comeback,” said Nawrot of the Huskies’ mindset late before a packed stadium on a balmy fall night. “I told my huddle, ‘Stay calm and channel your energy.’”

Hersey did just that and overcame a magnificent night from Prospect junior running back Matthew Donnelly, who rushed 25 times for 232 yards and a pair of TDs (33, 3 yards).

Donnelly totaled 170 of those yards on 18 carries in the first half, when the visitors appeared well on their way to a comfy triumph.

Knights junior QB Jackson Cacini completed 13-of-23 passes for 118 yards and finished with 92 yards on seven carries. He passed for a TD and rushed for two more.

“We executed our game plan well in the first half,” said Prospect coach Dan DeBoeuf. “Late in the fourth quarter, we needed either a first down or a stop to secure a win.

“Credit Hersey. Hersey found a way to win. We’ll learn from this, and it’ll prepare us well for the postseason.”

Hersey senior RB Brandon Jenkins (18-82) ran for a 6-yard TD to open the scoring in the final quarter, narrowing Prospect’s lead to 34-18.

Two other Huskies joined Riggs in amassing more than 90 yards receiving and helping the hosts snap Prospect’s winning streak at five games – senior wideout Tyler Wentink (94 yards on eight grabs) and senior tight end Jackson Wilder (92 yards on seven receptions).

Prospect edged Hersey 30-27 in last year’s meeting and entered Friday’s game averaging 48.4 points per game to Hersey’s 47.

In Week 9, Hersey visits Rolling Meadows. Prospect hosts Elk Grove.