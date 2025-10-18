Casey Etheridge comes to the rescue as Princeton rallies to beat Mercer County

Mercer County recovered an onside kick to start the second half and went on to score a touchdown on an 11-yard pass by John Baldwin to Holden Demuth to take a one-point lead over Princeton early in the third quarter Friday night in Aledo.

Then came Casey Etheridge to the rescue for Princeton. The senior running back scored three straight touchdowns with runs of 2 and 7 in the third quarter and a 43-yard run early in the fourth quarter, helping the Tigers race away to a 41-22 victory in the Three Rivers Conference crossover.

“I think we startled off ugly again,” Etheridge said. “We still got a lot of things to work on. We got a tougher one next week because [Erie-Prophetstown] has had a good season. They have a lot of talent all the way around and we’ve got to come out ready to go.”

Princeton coach Ryan Pearson was perplexed by the Tigers’ slow start once again.

“Credit to Mercer County. We knew they were going to come out with a lot of emotion on senior night, an hour-and-a-half bus trip,” he said. “We have to figure out a way to jump-start our kids at the opening kickoff instead of waiting for the second half.”

Senior Gavin Lanham said it’s up to the Tigers’ defense to set the tone early.

“I think we just need to get off the field, stop with the stupid flags and get off the field. We’ll be fine,” he said.

Etheridge finished the night with 206 yards rushing and five touchdowns, setting another Bureau County record for career touchdowns.

He had a 59-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 14-3 lead. But it was his 43-yard score early in the fourth quarter, leaving an astonished Tiger teammate on the sidelines to ask, “How did he do that?”

“I don’t know. They give me a good initial block. I’m a firm believer if they give me a hole I’m going to make the most out of it,” Etheridge said. “I expect them to make a hole like that and if I expect them to make a hole like that they should expect me to finish the run. So, it’s not fair to them if they make a big hole and I just go down after 10 yards.”

Lanham, the Tigers quarterback who had a 62-yard jaunt to set up his own 9-yard TD in the fourth quarter, said he’s never surprised by what Etheridge does.

“I know he’s always going to get us back in the game. Always,” he said.

The Tigers (5-3) will return home next week to face 6-2 Erie-Prophetstown on senior night, looking to guarantee their ticket to the playoffs with their sixth win.

“We told the kids, we became playoff eligible, but that doesn’t guarantee that we get a spot in the final 32. We’ve got a huge game coming up,” Pearson said. “E-P will probably be 6-2. You gotta have six to guarantee that spot. It’s going to be senior night for our boys. The emotions are going to be running high. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”