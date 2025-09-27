Sandwich wins big; Fieldcrest falls to 0-5: The Times Friday Roundup

Football

Sandwich 48, Harvard 7: At Harvard, the visiting Indians used a 27-point second quarter to pull away from the Hornets and improve to 2-3 overall, 2-1 in the Kishwaukee River Conference.

Jeffrey Ashley ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries for Sandwich, with Nick Michalek contributing 83 yards and two TDs on his seven rushing attempts. Cash White had the other touchdown for the Indians, who host undefeated Richmond-Burton in Week 6.

Dee-Mack 56, Fieldcrest 24: At Veterans Park in Minonk, the host Knights fell to 0-5 on the season and 0-1 in the Heart of Central Illinois Medium.

Knights featured back Lucas Anson ran for 124 yards and a pair of Fieldcrest touchdowns. Grant Hakes ran in another Fieldcrest TD, while Kash Klendworth (6-of-17 passing for 71 yards) threw the other touchdown to Drew Overocker (56 yards receiving).

Fieldcrest visits Walther Christian in Week 6.