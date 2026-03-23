Historical covers for March 23: Government is Moving Fast to Open Beer Taps

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 23. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the high-stakes legal battles of the early 20th century to the global uncertainty of a modern pandemic.

1926: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

On March 23, 1926, the Daily Chronicle led with a massive local scandal: “Open Fight to Contest the Will of Jacob Haish.” The battle over the estate of the famed barbed-wire pioneer gripped the community. Elsewhere, the front page reported on a “Flood Water Threatening” the Allegheny River region and a “Minority in New Demand” regarding US involvement in the League of Nations, showcasing the era’s tension between local interests and international diplomacy.

1933: Dixon Evening Telegraph

During the height of the Great Depression, the March 23, 1933, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph focused on economic recovery and the end of Prohibition. Headlines like “Farm Bill Has Met Opposition” and “Government is Moving Fast to Open Beer Taps” dominated the page. The paper also highlighted a grim local milestone with “Crest of Flood is Moving Down the Ohio Today,” tracking natural disasters that added to the era’s financial hardships.

1988: Times-Press (Streator)

By 1988, the Times-Press reflected a community focused on industrial pride and local growth with its “Made in Streator” masthead. The lead story, “Plumb site now city’s,” detailed the municipal acquisition of a historic hotel site for future development. Meanwhile, on the national stage, the paper covered “Congress overrules veto on civil rights,” documenting a pivotal moment in American legislative history during the Reagan administration.

2020: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The March 23, 2020, edition of the Northwest Herald captures a world in the sudden grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the sobering headline “Infections Still on the Rise,” the front page featured a nearly empty Chicago skyline. The edition served as a vital community resource during the “shutdown,” offering tips for homeschooling and reporting on the “Congressional rescue deal” that hung in the balance as the nation shuttered.