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175th Anniversary

Historical covers for March 24: Hopes for quick war fade

The cover of the Northwest Herald for March 24, 2003

The cover of the Northwest Herald for March 24, 2003 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 24. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the massive military maneuvers of World War II and the Cold War to the local impact of the global pandemic.

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

Streator Daily Times-Press cover: March 24, 1945 Streator Daily Times-Press cover: March 24, 1945 Mar 24, 1945 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On March 24, 1945, the Streator Daily Times-Press featured a massive banner headline: “ALLIES RACE ACROSS RHINE.” The front page detailed a historic turning point in World War II, reporting that thousands of allied planes had crossed the English Channel while airborne troops dropped onto the German plain. Amidst the global conflict, the paper remained tethered to local tragedy, reporting that Pfc. Harback was Streator’s 49th casualty of the war.

1983: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The Daily Chronicle cover: March 24, 1983 The Daily Chronicle cover: March 24, 1983 Mar 24, 1983 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The March 24, 1983, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle captured the tension of the Cold War era. The lead story, “President asks scientists to build ‘superweapon’,” detailed Ronald Reagan’s call for a high-tech missile defense system, later known as “Star Wars.” Locally, the paper focused on community shifts, reporting on the school board’s controversial decision to close Roberts School and a unique police program where children would be “printed” for identification purposes.

2003: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Northwest Herald cover: March 24, 2003 Northwest Herald cover: March 24, 2003 Mar 24, 2003 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By 2003, the focus shifted to “Operation Iraqi Freedom.” The Northwest Herald led with the sobering headline, “Forces hit fierce resistance,” noting that hopes for a quick end to the war were beginning to fade as U.S. troops were killed or captured. On the home front, the paper captured the community’s emotional response, detailing how local churches offered prayers for peace and U.S. troops while the Crystal Lake Park District moved forward with plans for a new golf course.

2020: The Daily Gazette (Sterling-Rock Falls)

The Daily Gazette cover: March 24, 2020 The Daily Gazette cover: March 24, 2020 Mar 24, 2020 The Daily Gazette (Sterling, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The March 24, 2020, edition of The Daily Gazette serves as a stark reminder of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The headlines were dominated by the virus, from KSB Hospital receiving its first batch of negative testing results to the haunting image of a “Lonely playground” at Lowell Park. The edition also highlighted local resilience, featuring the “Masketeers” – a group of community members using their sewing skills to create masks for healthcare workers.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryMcHenry County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.