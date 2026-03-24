Historical covers for March 24: Hopes for quick war fade

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 24. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the massive military maneuvers of World War II and the Cold War to the local impact of the global pandemic.

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

On March 24, 1945, the Streator Daily Times-Press featured a massive banner headline: “ALLIES RACE ACROSS RHINE.” The front page detailed a historic turning point in World War II, reporting that thousands of allied planes had crossed the English Channel while airborne troops dropped onto the German plain. Amidst the global conflict, the paper remained tethered to local tragedy, reporting that Pfc. Harback was Streator’s 49th casualty of the war.

1983: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The March 24, 1983, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle captured the tension of the Cold War era. The lead story, “President asks scientists to build ‘superweapon’,” detailed Ronald Reagan’s call for a high-tech missile defense system, later known as “Star Wars.” Locally, the paper focused on community shifts, reporting on the school board’s controversial decision to close Roberts School and a unique police program where children would be “printed” for identification purposes.

2003: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

By 2003, the focus shifted to “Operation Iraqi Freedom.” The Northwest Herald led with the sobering headline, “Forces hit fierce resistance,” noting that hopes for a quick end to the war were beginning to fade as U.S. troops were killed or captured. On the home front, the paper captured the community’s emotional response, detailing how local churches offered prayers for peace and U.S. troops while the Crystal Lake Park District moved forward with plans for a new golf course.

2020: The Daily Gazette (Sterling-Rock Falls)

The March 24, 2020, edition of The Daily Gazette serves as a stark reminder of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The headlines were dominated by the virus, from KSB Hospital receiving its first batch of negative testing results to the haunting image of a “Lonely playground” at Lowell Park. The edition also highlighted local resilience, featuring the “Masketeers” – a group of community members using their sewing skills to create masks for healthcare workers.