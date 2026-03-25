Historical covers for March 25: County Crops for Year Reach Staggering Total

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 25. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from agricultural milestones and wartime mobilization to the localized reality of a global pandemic.

1930: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

On March 25, 1930, the Daily Chronicle celebrated a massive economic milestone with the headline “County Crops for Year Reach Staggering Total,” reporting that local farmers produced over $7.5 million in goods. While the economy looked up, the weather did not; the front page detailed a “Real Midwinter Blizzard” that paralyzed the region with sub-zero temperatures. The edition also captured the tension of the era’s social changes, noting a “Parley May Take A Rest” regarding international naval arms limitations.

1941: Woodstock Daily Sentinel

By March 25, 1941, the shadow of World War II dominated the local news. The Daily Sentinel led with a “County Draft List Revised,” listing dozens of local men called to service and noting “8 Rejections for Disability.” Even the social news was colored by the times, with a feature on the “House of David” baseball team and their “bearded” players traveling 38,000 miles to entertain crowds. It serves as a poignant snapshot of a community on the brink of total mobilization.

2003: Northwest Herald

The March 25, 2003, edition of the Northwest Herald captured the intense early days of Operation Iraqi Freedom. With the bold headline “Troops close in on Baghdad,” the paper connected global combat to the local living room. Personal stories took center stage, including a feature on McHenry County families waiting anxiously as the “War on Iraq rages,” and a local perspective from a World War II POW offering advice to the families of soldiers recently captured in the conflict.

2020: The Times (Ottawa)

Rounding out the collection, the March 25, 2020, edition of The Times reflects a world suddenly turned upside down by COVID-19. The lead story, “A birthday party like no other,” detailed how an Ottawa family celebrated a toddler’s birthday with a “porch party” to maintain social distancing. The front page balanced this human resilience with starker news: area hospitals activating “surge plans” and grocery stores struggling to find a “return toward normality” amidst supply chain disruptions.