Illinois high school football scores: Week 4, 2025

Elias Berthelsen, far left, and the Trojans of Cary-Grove line up for the pregame coin toss in varsity football at Huntley High School in Huntley on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

By The Associated Press

Amboy 46, Flanagan-Cornell 18

Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 35, Argenta (A.-Oreana) 6

Belleville (East) 23, O’Fallon 0

Benton 17, Du Quoin 7

Brother Rice 28, Loyola 6

Brown County 47, Unity 0

Cary-Grove 34, Huntley 27

Casey-Westfield 38, Robinson 14

Centennial 14, Danville 7

Central 49, Freeburg 0

Central 62, Beardstown 0

Centralia 42, Granite City 6

Christopher 32, Hamilton County 13

Coal City 49, Streator 13

Crete-Monee 41, Thornwood 6

DeKalb 41, Stagg 0

Farmington 35, Illini West 0

Flora 34, Albion (Edwards County) 12

Galva 70, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 12

Jacksonville 48, Lanphier 0

Johnston City 36, Eldorado 6

Lake Zurich 27, Libertyville 9

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 30, Fennimore, Wis. 18

Le Roy 33, Fieldcrest 0

Lena-Winslow 38, Dakota 0

Lincoln-Way East 49, Lockport 14

Macomb 42, Bureau Valley 16

Maroa-Forsyth 53, PORTA 0

Milledgeville 28, Polo 6

Nashville 57, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 14

North Boone 48, Dixon 0

Pana 36, Gillespie 8

Pontiac 28, Illinois Valley Central 0

Prairie Ridge 28, Central 7

Princeville 35, Elmwood 14

Riverdale 43, Aledo (Mercer County) 8

Rushville-Industry 54, Astoria (South Fulton) 6

Salt Fork 47, Watseka 6

Sangamon Valley 44, Arcola 6

Sesser-Valier 34, Fairfield 22

Tuscola 39, Clinton 0

University 47, Lincoln 0

Westville 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14

Williamsville 64, Pittsfield 26

Wilmington 49, Herscher 7

York 56, Leyden 0

Yorkville 28, Plainfield East 0

