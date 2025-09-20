Illinois high school football scores: Week 4, 2025

Amboy 46, Flanagan-Cornell 18
Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 35, Argenta (A.-Oreana) 6
Belleville (East) 23, O’Fallon 0
Benton 17, Du Quoin 7
Brother Rice 28, Loyola 6
Brown County 47, Unity 0
Cary-Grove 34, Huntley 27
Casey-Westfield 38, Robinson 14
Centennial 14, Danville 7
Central 49, Freeburg 0
Central 62, Beardstown 0
Centralia 42, Granite City 6
Christopher 32, Hamilton County 13
Coal City 49, Streator 13
Crete-Monee 41, Thornwood 6
DeKalb 41, Stagg 0
Farmington 35, Illini West 0
Flora 34, Albion (Edwards County) 12
Galva 70, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 12
Jacksonville 48, Lanphier 0
Johnston City 36, Eldorado 6
Lake Zurich 27, Libertyville 9
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 30, Fennimore, Wis. 18
Le Roy 33, Fieldcrest 0
Lena-Winslow 38, Dakota 0
Lincoln-Way East 49, Lockport 14
Macomb 42, Bureau Valley 16
Maroa-Forsyth 53, PORTA 0
Milledgeville 28, Polo 6
Nashville 57, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 14
North Boone 48, Dixon 0
Pana 36, Gillespie 8
Pontiac 28, Illinois Valley Central 0
Prairie Ridge 28, Central 7
Princeville 35, Elmwood 14
Riverdale 43, Aledo (Mercer County) 8
Rushville-Industry 54, Astoria (South Fulton) 6
Salt Fork 47, Watseka 6
Sangamon Valley 44, Arcola 6
Sesser-Valier 34, Fairfield 22
Tuscola 39, Clinton 0
University 47, Lincoln 0
Westville 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14
Williamsville 64, Pittsfield 26
Wilmington 49, Herscher 7
York 56, Leyden 0
Yorkville 28, Plainfield East 0