Fieldcrest, Sandwich, FCW all suffer lopsided losses: The Times Friday Roundup

Football

LeRoy 33, Fieldcrest 0: At Minonk, the host Knights (0-4) remained winless with the Heart of Central Illinois crossover defeat.

Lucas Anson had 17 carries for 68 yards plus a 15-yard reception from Kash Klendworth (3-of-10 passing for 30 yards). Tony Stalter (eight solo) and Nicholas Beckett (six solo) were credited with eight tackles apiece.

Fieldcrest hosts Dee-Mack in Week 5.

Johnsburg 28, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the host Indians trailed 21-0 by the close of the first quarter and were shut out to slip to 1-3 on the season (1-1 in the Kishwaukee River).

Wyatt Gregory ran for 83 yards on 13 carries, and Nick Michalek for 59 yards on 19 attempts to lead Sandwich’s offense, which gained all of its 177 yards from scrimmage on the ground. Michalek also recorded nine tackles (six solo) and recovered a fumble.

Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 46, FCW 18: At Amboy, the visiting Falcons (2-2) were handled by the two-time defending Illinois 8-Man Football Association state champs.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland is scheduled to host another I8FA powerhouse, Ridgewood, in Week 5 in rural Streator.

Girls volleyball

Newark d. DePue 25-2, 25-3: At Newark, the host Norsemen (15-3 overall, 4-0 Little Ten) made quick work of the Little Giants, led by Taylor Jeffers (15 aces, five assists) and Heather Buhle (nine kills).

Boys soccer

Plano 3, Serena 2: At Plano, the visiting Huskers (5-5-3) were dealt the defeat despite goals from Joey Tuftie (Ethan Stark assist) and Payton Twait (Cash Raikes).