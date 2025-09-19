Shaw Local

A look at Week 4 scores from out of the past around Bureau County

Football - BCR

By Kevin Hieronymus

Here are Week 4 area scores from the past:

10 years ago (2015)

Annawan-Wethersfield 21, Stark County 14

Dixon 28, Oregon 27

Geneseo 54, L-P 0

E-P 32, Amboy-La Moille 7

Fulton 53, Riverdale 7

Manteno 41, Streator 7

Marquette 41, Rockford Christian Life 8

Morris 28, Sterling 21

Newman 38, Kewanee 29

Orion 57, Bureau Valley 12

Ottawa 35, Rochelle 6

Princeton 14, Hall 7

Rockridge 27, Morrison 14

Stillman Valley 39, Mendota 7

St. Bede 43, Sherrard 0

25 years ago (2000)

Annawan 21, Alexis 13

Bureau Valley 19, Erie 0

Dixon 47, Streator 12

Eureka 17, Newman 0

Fulton 41, Marquette 0

Geneseo 37, Sterling 12

Hall 53, Kewanee 7

Ottawa 12, L-P 7

Princeton 48, Rock Falls 6

Prophetstown 8, Bradford-Henry-Midland 6

Riverdale 24, Amboy 21

Rochelle 49, Mendota 8

Rockridge 21, Aledo 6

Sherrard 18, Macomb 3

St. Bede 35, Morrison 28

50 years ago (1975)

Annawan 28, Tampico 0

Bradford 14, Walnut 12

DePue 63, Wyanet 8

Geneseo 20, Mendota 6

La Moille 50, Neponset 0

L-P 56, Ottawa 0

Ohio 40, Tiskilwa 12

Pontiac 20, Marquette 12

Princeton 15, Hall 14

Rochelle 26, Rock Falls 0

Sterling 28, Kewanee 0

Streator 7, Dixon 6

St. Bede 40, Morton 20

Western 41, Toulon 26

Wyoming 12, Manlius 8

