Newman overcomes strong start by Mendota to win 35-18, improve to 2-0

Newman Central Catholic High School's Asher Ernst leaps up into a teammate's arms to celebrate his touchdown against Mendota during the game at The Jeff Prusator Athletic Complex on Sept. 5, 2025 at Mendota High School. (Kyle Russell)

After a hot start on both sides of the ball for Mendota, a few mistakes turned the momentum and the game around as Newman came away with a 35-18 victory Friday in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Mendota.

The Trojans came out on fire and took it right to the No. 4-ranked team in Class 1A as they pushed the high powered Comets offense back on their first drive to force a punt.

The Trojans then ran right down the heart of the Comets’ defense with a 16-yard run from Corbin Furar.

On third-and-8, Aden Tillman found William Musanovic for 16 yards and another first down.

Tillman then ran for five and nine yards before finding Keegan Beetz on a fade pass for a 20-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead.

The Mendota defense continued to shine as it pushed the Comets back further and further before forcing a punt.

The Mendota offense went right back to work as Tillman found Musanovic for 11 yards to start the drive. On third-and-11, Tillman found Furar for 10 yards, setting up a fourth-and-short.

Mendota's Keegan Beetz pulls down a catch to score the opening touchdown during the game at The Jeff Prusator Athletic Complex on Sept. 5, 2025 at Mendota High School. (Kyle Russell)

After two penalties pushed the Trojans to fourth-and-long, Tillman found Jayden Lesley for a 15-yard gain to keep the drive alive.

The Tillman-to-Beetz connection hooked up again for 19 yards to set up first-and-goal, but on second down, Tillman fumbled the snap and Newman recovered on the 1-yard line.

The Comets moved quickly as Matthew Blackert had runs of four and eight yards before busting outside for 41 yards to set up a 24-yard touchdown run from George Jungerman. The Comets took a 7-6 lead after the PAT.

“That was a big play going in for a two-score lead and fumble the snap,” Mendota coach Jim Eustice said. “We are trying to change the culture here and I think we’re getting there, but like last week we made some mistakes at critical times and I think once we stop doing that we are going to win some games.”

Despite a big kickoff return from Gavin Evans, the Trojans would end up punting the ball and once again the high powered offense of Newman went to work quickly before the end of the first half.

On third-and-1, Jungerman ran for 8 yards to keep the drive going and then quarterback Evan Bushman threw off his back foot for a 28-yard pass to Blackert.

Joe Stewart came up with a sack for Mendota, but Newman responded with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Asher Ernst to put the Comets ahead 14-6 at the break.

After Mendota punted the opening possession of the second half, the Trojans forced a Jungerman fumble and recovered deep in Newman territory.

On the first play, Furar took advantage of the opportunity. After being stuffed at the line, he bounced outside and rumbled 19 yards for a score to cut the deficit to 14-12.

After the teams traded punts, Newman took over in the fourth quarter and on fourth-and-12, Bushman faked a handoff to Rylan Alvarado and found Parker Strommen for an 11-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 21-12.

Mendota began to drive the ball on its next possession, but eventually were stopped on fourth down.

Bushman found Strommen again for an 11-yard touchdown that put the Comets ahead 28-12.

“Give Mendota credit tonight,” Newman coach Mike LeMay said. “We did some nice things, but I feel there are a lot of things we can still work on. I think we have a good thing going here, but there are things we need to correct going forward. But I was happy with how well we were balanced on offense.”

The Trojans would not go quietly though when Tillman broke free for an 18-yard run and then once again hooked up with Beetz for a 14-yard touchdown pass that made it 28-18 after the failed 2-point conversion.

“Tillman and Beetz had a nice night tonight,” Eustice said. “Beetz missed most of last year with an injury and he is starting to show that he can be a force out there.”

But the nail in the coffin came on the onside kick attempt when Blackert recovered and turned on the jets for the 46-yard touchdown for the 35-18 lead.

For the Trojans, Furar led with 55 yards rushing while Tillman was 12 of 18 for 156 yards passing and two touchdowns. Beetz had 99 yards receiving and two scores as well.

Newman was led by Blackert with 71 yards rushing, but it was the passing game that shined most with Bushman going 13 of 17 for 157 yards and three touchdowns.