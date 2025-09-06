Erie-Prophetstown keeps Hall-Putnam County in check in 19-7 victory

Hall quarterback Dylan Glynn (7) runs the ball as Erie-Prophetstown's Derek Naftzger (51) attempts to drag him down on Friday, Sept 5, 2025 at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw )

The Hall-Putnam County football team finally broke through Friday.

In a Three Rivers Conference crossover against Erie-Prophetstown in Spring Valley, the Red Devils’ offense struggled to find traction through the first three quarters.

But on the first play of the fourth, Hall struck with a 43-yard touchdown pass to get on the scoreboard and pull within six points.

Unfortunately for Hall, the Panthers answered immediately with a touchdown on the next possession, and the Red Devils stalled the rest of the way as Erie-Prophetstown pulled away for a 19-7 victory.

“The first half, offensively, we had guys in the right spots, but we just couldn’t finish the plays that were called for the defense shown,” Hall coach Nick Sterling said. “It’s kind of like how we felt last week in Orion. When we’re not playing fundamental football and executing what’s being coached, this is the result.”

The 43-yard score was the lone highlight on a tough offensive night for the Red Devils.

Hall managed just 42 total yards and two first downs in the first half and was held scoreless through three quarters.

Hall's Braden Curran (8) is brought down by Erie-Prophetstown's Lane Decker (20), Derek Naftzger (51) and Gaven Adams (7) on Friday, Sept 5, 2025 at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw )

Late in the third quarter, however, senior quarterback Dylan Glynn found some rhythm through the air. He led the Red Devils across midfield to the 43-yard line before the quarter ended with E-P ahead 13-0.

On the first snap of the fourth, Glynn kept the drive alive under pressure. Scrambling away from defenders, he spotted sophomore tight end Chace Sterling, who hauled in the pass, broke a tackle, and tiptoed down the sideline for a 43-yard touchdown to pull Hall within 13-7 with 11:45 left.

“That was one time where we were able to connect, and Chace did a good job finishing it off,” Nick Sterling said. “But realistically, those opportunities were there all game. We just didn’t take advantage of them.”

That was as close as Hall got.

Erie-Prophetstown answered with a 68-yard drive, capped by a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Keegan Winckler to Gaven Adams with 7:13 remaining to push the lead to 19-7.

Hall had just one more possession, which ended on downs, as the Panthers drained the final 5:34 off the clock.

While Hall’s offense sputtered, its defense kept the game close for much of the night.

Erie-Prophetstown managed just one first half score – a 1-yard run with 9:58 left in the second quarter – and led only 6-0 at halftime.

The Panthers added to the lead late in the third on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Winckler to Adams to go ahead 13-0.

Hall responded with its lone touchdown before Erie-Prophetstown put the game away.

The Red Devils (0-2) finished with 129 yards of total offense, including just 40 yards on the ground. Glynn went 6-for-15 for 89 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Senior Braden Curran led the team with 20 rushing yards on three carries and added three catches for 29 yards. Chace Sterling’s 43-yard touchdown grab was both Hall’s longest reception and its biggest play of the night.

Hall now turns its attention to Week 3, when it travels to Mendota for its Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division opener, while E-P heads to Newman to open Three Rivers Rock play.