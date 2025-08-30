Archer Cechowicz returns in big way for Ottawa as Pirates topple Plano

After suffering a season-ending injury in Week 2 last season, Archer Cechowicz still found ways to contribute to Ottawa’s football program, even becoming one of the prominent voices talking to players along the sideline in between drives and in huddles.

After a long road back, Cechowicz returned to the gridiron Friday night, and he made sure to make the most of his opportunities.

“Before the game, I like to envision the best possible outcome in my head,” Cechowicz said. “I don’t want to say that’s what I thought was going to happen, but it’s what I hoped was going to happen.

Cechowicz announced his return with authority, rushing for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in Ottawa’s 35-6 season-opening victory over Plano.

“He’s a leader for us,” Ottawa coach Chad Gross said. “I can’t be happier for him to get in the endzone tonight and to be back out there doing what he loves.”

Ottawa (1-0) scored on each of its first three drives. A 71-yard drive that ended with a Cechowicz 14-yard touchdown, an 85-yard drive capped off with a three-yard score by Ethan Poutre and a 74-yard drive that Cechowicz finished off with a 10-yard touchdown scamper.

The Pirate offense rushed for 331 yards, thanks in large part to the domination of their offensive line at the point-of-attack.

“We’ve challenged our line all summer,” Gross said. “I knew they had it inside of them, and tonight they were able to unleash that on another team.

The offense line created gap after gap for the Pirate backs to run through, helping to create seven rushes of 15 yards or more. The line was great in pass protection too, helping pave the way to a 27-yard touchdown pass from Mark Munson to Bryson Valdez that bookended a 99-yard drive for the Pirates.

“I can’t give them enough credit,” Cechowicz said about his offensive line.

Plano (0-1) struggled to string positive plays together. While the offense showed flashes of explosiveness in the first half, the Reapers were unable to capitalize on many of their opportunities.

The hosts turned the ball over three times on the evening.

“Sometimes when the ball is in your hands and it’s all new to you, it becomes a lot, and I thought most of our guys did an excellent job dealing with that,” Plano coach Kyle Tutt said. “I know the guys that had a tough time are going to lean on our leaders and inevitably be better for it.”

Plano’s lone score came on its second drive of the game, a 10-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Saunders to Cooper Beaty on a broken play that Saunders was able to keep alive and make a throw against his body to the open man.

Despite the tough loss, the Reapers were able to take some positives into next week.

“We did a lot of things nicely,” Tutt said. “Our guys played hard.”

Ottawa took a 21-6 lead into halftime and forced a fumble on the opening kickoff of the third quarter, eventually setting up Cechowicz’s third score of the night, this one of the nine-yard variety.

“He’s not the biggest kid,” Gross said, “but he’s one of the best football players I’ve ever seen.”

With the win, Ottawa matches its win total of one from a year ago.

“Our goal from Day 1 has been the playoffs,” Gross said. “We know we have to get at least five to get there, and we play in a really good conference, so we’re taking it one week at a time, that’s all we can do.”

Cechowicz thinks they can do one better.

“I think we have a good chance to win at least six games,” he said.