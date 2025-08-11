Here are five storylines to watch in the Kane County area in 2025

Geneva’s Bennett Konkey breaks away on a catch and run against East St. Louis in the 2024 Class 6A state championship in Normal. (Gary Middendorf)

The Kane County Chronicle football preview will appear in print later this month with top players, top games and info on every local team. Until the season starts Aug. 29, here are five storylines to look for in the 2025 season.

Geneva’s Dylan Reyes readies for a catch during a 7 on 7 tournament in July 2025 at Batavia High School. (Sandy Bressner)

What will Geneva look like in 2025?

Geneva had a season to remember in 2024, finishing the regular season with an 8-1 record and clinching the program’s first DuKane Conference title before advancing to the Class 6A state title game, the Vikings’ first championship game appearance since 2008.

And while the Vikings defense is returning some key names, headlined by defensive backs Dane Turner and Dylan Reyes, it’ll be the offense that poses more of a question if Geneva can repeat last season’s success.

The Vikings will have a near-completely new look on the offensive side of the ball. Only three starters return from the team that averaged 38 points a game last season, but it should get some help from the younger levels, with the sophomore team going undefeated last season.

Geneva will be tested early in the season, going on the road to face Oswego in Week 2 before starting conference play on the road against St. Charles North in Week 3.

Batavia’s Michael Vander Luitgaren looks to throw the ball during a 7 on 7 tournament at Batavia High School. (Sandy Bressner)

Can Batavia make it to its third state title game in four years?

To say the past couple of years have been good for Batavia football would be an understatement.

Since the COVID-19 season back in 2020, the Bulldogs have rattled off four consecutive 10-plus win seasons, which have included trips to the Class 7A state title game both in 2022 and 2024.

Can they do it again?

Batavia did lose a couple of key pieces from last year’s run, especially on defense. However quarterback Michael Vander Luitgaren, who emerged as a playoff hero for the team, will be back under center for the Bulldogs.

He’ll also have a plethora of help on the offensive side with weapons out wide like Brett Berggren, as well as new targets like Bodi Anderson and Plainfield North transfer Darin Ashiru, as well as an offensive line headlined by Princeton commit Ryan Myers.

St. Charles North's Keaton Reinke (6) runs after the catch for a touchdown against Batavia's Drew DiBiase (3) during a football game in September 2024 at Batavia High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Can a new quarterback lead an experienced St. Charles North?

Coming off of its second DuKane Conference title in three seasons, St. Charles North’s roster comes into the season boasting plenty of experience, with 20 starters from last year’s 9-2 team coming back this season.

But for the first time in four seasons, one of the returners isn’t at the quarterback position after the graduation of Ethan Plumb.

Even with that void, the North Stars do have a few options in St. Charles East transfer JT Padron and Michael Atkins to fill in for that role. And whoever is at quarterback will have plenty to work with, especially with a fully returning wide receiver core led by Northwestern commit Keaton Reinke, a solidified offensive line and a packed defense that only graduated a single starter from last year.

St. Francis’ Zach Washington goes up for the catch during a 7 on 7 tournament at Naperville North. (Sandy Bressner)

Can St. Francis get past the state semifinals?

St. Francis has found itself as one of the final four teams remaining in the bracket in each of the past three seasons, including back-to-back trips to a Class 5A state semifinal matchup against Nazareth.

And each time, the Spartans failed to secure a victory that would have earned them a spot in the state title game.

So can they finally break through and secure a trip to Hancock Stadium this year?

The Spartans have the talent to make some noise throughout the season, especially with a talented wide receiver room headlined by Michigan State commit Zach Washington. Not to mention having All-State honoree Jaylen Torres returning to man both the offensive and defensive line. The Spartans will also be tested with a tough regular season slate, where they’ll face three reigning state champions (Loyola, DePaul Prep and Nazareth).

How many Kane County teams can make the playoffs this year?

Of the 10 teams in the Chronicle coverage area, eight of them managed to play at least one game of extra football last season.

But how many will we see make it to the playoffs this season?

The four previously mentioned teams all seem like solid picks to advance, barring a catastrophic collapse. Some of the other teams, however, have some more intriguing scenarios.

Can Burlington Central and Kaneland overcome the steep graduation toll to return to the brackets? Can Marmion go 2 for 2 under head coach Adam Guerra? Can Aurora Central Catholic or St. Charles East sneak in after missing out on the playoffs last season? Only time will tell in the end.