JCA’s Ian Campbell commits to Navy

There’s been a recurring theme of service lately with the Joliet Catholic football team.

In 2021, Devean Washington graduated from JCA and made his way to the Naval Academy, where he remains as a student, although his football career ended because of injuries. The next year, Jabril Williams committed to play defensive back for Army. Justin Bonsu is playing for Navy after graduating from JCA in 2023. HJ Grigsby also finished in 2023 and now plays running back for The Citadel.

While he ultimately decided to give up football and enroll elsewhere, Jake Jakovich considered football offers from Army and Air Force in 2024. In 2025, the Hilltoppers added another football star to commit to the armed forces.

Ian Campbell, a senior linebacker/edge rusher, has made a verbal commitment to play at Navy. He announced his decision last week on X.

“It’s such a blessing,” he said. “I’m so grateful. All throughout high school I’ve been surrounded by Division I athletes at Joliet Catholic and I always wanted to be one of them. Getting to announce my decision feels like all my hard work has finally paid off.”

Campbell has more than earned the opportunity on the field. He was the East Suburban Catholic Conference Orange Linemen of the Year after racking up 37 tackles, nine for a loss, 10 sacks and a fumble recovery. His efforts were a large factor in the Hilltoppers finishing the season as the state runner-up in 5A.

Beyond his stat line, however, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound defender brings value in the locker room as a vocal leader and on the practice field with his work ethic.

“I’m going to bring a hard work ethic and a high motor to the Naval Academy,” Campbell said. “I want people to know I’m going to be a great teammate and I’m willing to help others as much as possible in football and in military service. I want my leadership to be evident to all.”

As for the decision to continue JCA’s recent trend of military academy commitments, that decision wasn’t always planned. While some dream of signing up to serve their country since childhood, Campbell decided over time through the recruiting process. Navy coach Brian Newberry was an influence in his decision.

“I never had intentions of serving in the military,” Campbell said. “I ended up meeting with [Newberry] and he was a really great guy, and I realized the advantages of going to Navy, not just for football, but in life. ... I get to go to school for free, and even if I get injured I get to finish out my education.”

The football factor was key, he admits. In the age of NIL (name, image and likeness) and the transfer portal, things are always shifting in the NCAA. For Army, Navy and Air Force, however, the portal is a one-way street. While anyone is allowed to transfer out, the military academies don’t accept transfers from other schools, meaning roster spots are safer.

There’s no concern over NIL, either. Students at the Naval Academy are considered employees of the federal government and are prohibited from using their position for private gain.

While there are downsides to NIL, the upside for Campbell is a lifelong career. Hilltoppers head coach Jake Jaworski noted that this decision isn’t just football, as Campbell noted.

“It’s a multilayered decision,” he said. “The opportunity isn’t just about the next four or five years of playing football, it’s about the next 40 or 50 years of his life. I know that’s what he’s most excited about, and as a head coach, I’m most excited about seeing him go have a great future.”

After college, Campbell will get to travel the world and be in charge of 50 men and women at a time. For now, though, he’s focused on earning All-State honors and bringing another state title to JCA.

“We’ve got to get back to [winning state championships],” he said. “We fell short the past two years, but my goal with all of these guys is to get back down to Bloomington. It’s going to be harder because we’ve lost [13 senior starters] from last year, but it’s definitely our goal and we’re working hard to make it happen.”