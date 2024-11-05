Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2024 IHSA playoffs

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2024 playoffs is here.
After 3,556 people voted, tallying 5,878 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Ryan Kettman, Wilmington, Running Back
Team of the Week: Playoffs, Round 1
Quarterback
Zander Meents, Coal City
12 of 18, 216 yards, TD in 41-13 win over Johnsburg
Bruno Massel, York
172 rushing yards, 4 TDs, 11-for-11 passing, 1 TD
Jackson Alcorn, Burlington Central
8 of 10 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns
Running Back
Ryan Kettman, Wilmington
15 carries, 182 yards, 2 TDs
David Randecker, Woodstock North
222 yards, 3 TDs in 34-24 win over Freeport
Luke Tingley, Lincoln-Way Central
Ran for 139 yards, two touchdowns in L-W Central’s opening-round triumph
Receiver
Talyn Taylor, Geneva
Eight receptions for 122 yards, 3 TDs in 49-7 win over Amundsen
LJ Kerr, Burlington Central
2 TD receptions
Kaedon Phillips, Sterling
11 catches for 171 yards, including a 94-yard TD
Offensive Line
Dillon Gavers, Woodstock North
Helped pave the way for 297 yards in 34-24 win over Freeport
Chris Biel, Lincoln-Way Central
Part of offensive line that powered Knights to opening-round victory at Maine West
Defensive Line
Cade Poyner, Coal City
4 tackles, including 2 sacks, fumble recovery, blocked kick in 41-13 win over Johnsburg
Anthony Vujanov, Princeton
Led Tigers with 7 tackles in 40-8 win over Oregon
Keegan Ibarra, Sycamore
Like the other Sycamore starters, only played a half against Noble/Bulls, not allowing them on the board while picking up two TFLs, including a sack
Ty Drayton, Cary-Grove
Recovered two fumbles, including one for a safety, and forced another fumble in 71-6 win over Senn
Linebacker
Angelo Martire, York
6 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks
Lou Ratcliffe, Lyons
3.5 sacks in 38-0 win
Anthony Couch, Marquette
Recovered a key fumble as part of Marquette’s limiting Rushville-Industry to 233 yards
Gabe McHugh, Coal City
9 tackles, 4 for loss. Also had 7 catches for 74 yards in 41-13 win over Johnsburg
Defensive Back
Brett Bounds, Morris
4 interceptions, two for touchdowns in Morris’ 57-28 win over Triad
Aiden Link, York
7 tackles, tackle for loss, interception
Nolan Morrill, Lincoln-Way Central
Junior’s 93-yard punt return for a TD sparked the Knights’ 49-7 victory over Maine Wes