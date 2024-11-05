Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2024 IHSA playoffs

Wilmington running back Ryan Kettman is the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for Round 1 of the IHSA playoffs (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2024 playoffs is here.

After 3,556 people voted, tallying 5,878 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Ryan Kettman, Wilmington, Running Back

Team of the Week: Playoffs, Round 1

Quarterback

Zander Meents, Coal City

12 of 18, 216 yards, TD in 41-13 win over Johnsburg

Bruno Massel, York

172 rushing yards, 4 TDs, 11-for-11 passing, 1 TD

Jackson Alcorn, Burlington Central

8 of 10 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns

Running Back

Ryan Kettman, Wilmington

15 carries, 182 yards, 2 TDs

David Randecker, Woodstock North

222 yards, 3 TDs in 34-24 win over Freeport

Luke Tingley, Lincoln-Way Central

Ran for 139 yards, two touchdowns in L-W Central’s opening-round triumph

Receiver

Talyn Taylor, Geneva

Eight receptions for 122 yards, 3 TDs in 49-7 win over Amundsen

LJ Kerr, Burlington Central

2 TD receptions

Kaedon Phillips, Sterling

11 catches for 171 yards, including a 94-yard TD

Offensive Line

Dillon Gavers, Woodstock North

Helped pave the way for 297 yards in 34-24 win over Freeport

Chris Biel, Lincoln-Way Central

Part of offensive line that powered Knights to opening-round victory at Maine West

Defensive Line

Cade Poyner, Coal City

4 tackles, including 2 sacks, fumble recovery, blocked kick in 41-13 win over Johnsburg

Anthony Vujanov, Princeton

Led Tigers with 7 tackles in 40-8 win over Oregon

Keegan Ibarra, Sycamore

Like the other Sycamore starters, only played a half against Noble/Bulls, not allowing them on the board while picking up two TFLs, including a sack

Ty Drayton, Cary-Grove

Recovered two fumbles, including one for a safety, and forced another fumble in 71-6 win over Senn

Linebacker

Angelo Martire, York

6 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

Lou Ratcliffe, Lyons

3.5 sacks in 38-0 win

Anthony Couch, Marquette

Recovered a key fumble as part of Marquette’s limiting Rushville-Industry to 233 yards

Gabe McHugh, Coal City

9 tackles, 4 for loss. Also had 7 catches for 74 yards in 41-13 win over Johnsburg

Defensive Back

Brett Bounds, Morris

4 interceptions, two for touchdowns in Morris’ 57-28 win over Triad

Aiden Link, York

7 tackles, tackle for loss, interception

Nolan Morrill, Lincoln-Way Central

Junior’s 93-yard punt return for a TD sparked the Knights’ 49-7 victory over Maine Wes