Cary-Grove dominates Chicago Senn in 6A playoff opener

CARY – The Cary-Grove starters were playoff ready in the quarter they played Friday as the Trojans rolled over Chicago Senn with a 10-touchdown trouncing, 71-6, in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Holden Boone ran for 8 yards on the first play from scrimmage then broke free for a 72-yard score, getting his team off to a hot start.

“Everybody just did a great job of doing their job,” Boone said. “I’m really, really proud of the guys for doing that.”

Boone got right back to work. His other two runs resulted in 27- and 18-yard touchdowns.

“As soon as you look beyond what’s right in front of you, that’s when you lose what’s right in front you. I think everybody understands that,” Boone said.

Starting quarterback Peyton Seaburg punched in a 2-point conversion, had a 12-yard rushing touchdown and completed his only pass attempt.

The defensive starters looked just as dominant.

With his team out to an early lead, Jake Cody was in on sacks on the first two plays, which caused an injury, knocking the Bulldog starting quarterback out of the game.

Immediately following, C-G coach Brad Seaburg declined a penalty, then Ty Drayton smothered a loose football in the end zone for a safety.

Drayton later forced a fumble and then recovered a fumble in the quarter, both of which his teammates capitalized on with quick, short scoring drives.

Drayton, who plays on the defensive line, said it was good to get the momentum going early on.

“It’s great just working with everybody,” Drayton said. “Of course, we don’t score touchdowns, but we all have those little wins.”

Michael Massat also ran 7 yards into the end zone, and Cary-Grove (10-0) led 38-0 after one quarter of play.

The undefeated Trojans’ early control enabled a diverse array of players to fill up the box score.

Trae Kole, Gabe Rose and Shamarion Prude all got in on the scoring. Ryan Lummis found himself in the end zone twice with 18- and 13-yard scores.

Landon Moore and Nate Jonas each recovered fumbles. Henry Kaiser recovered two.

The Bulldogs’ sole score came on a Farouk Giwa 81-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Gabriel Armond-Denis did a lot of the heavy lifting for Senn (5-5) as its season came to a close on the road.

“We scored pretty quickly,” Brad Seaburg said. “I think [Chicago Senn] may have gotten one first down with our 1′s in there. They didn’t really move the ball much, and we were able to take advantage of some short fields.”

The reigning state champions will play Antioch, a 43-27 winner over Grayslake North, in a second-round game next week.

“We just had really good physicality,” senior offensive lineman Ethan Hammer said. “I’m just looking forward to the next game, getting better and continuing my career as a football player.”

