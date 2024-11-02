Early punt return TD sparks Lincoln-Way Central in 7A first-round win over Maine West

DES PLAINES – After a pair of first downs to start the game, No. 9 seeded Maine West was forced to punt from Lincoln-Way Central’s 41-yard line.

That’s when Nolan Morrill gave the No. 24-seeded Knights the spark that ignited the offense with 7:11 left in the first quarter.

The junior defensive defensive back caught the ball at the 7-yard line and rambled 93 yards to the end zone to give the visitors a lead they never relinquished on Friday night en route to a 49-7 triumph in the opening round of the Class 7A playoffs.

LWC junior Luke Tingley ran for two touchdowns and 139 yards while classmate Drew Woodburn threw a pair of TD passes to 6-foot-5 junior wide receiver Lucas Andresen as the Knights (7-3) advanced to the second round for the second straight year under second-year coach Dave Woodburn.

“(Morrill’'s punt return) just boosted everyone’s morale,” Andresen said. “We knew we could get a home playoff game next week (vs. No. 25 seed Hoffman Estates) and that’s what drove us to win. It was just everyone contributing to make this work.”

That included the offensive line of Haydar Akel, Gavin Charnley, Chris Biel, Pat Sammon and Ethan Toosley, who helped pave the way for Drew Woodman to complete 4-of-6 passes for 62 yards and the two TD strikes to Andresen.

“Our offense had it clicking tonight and our O-line set the tone,” said LWC coach Dave Woodburn, the father of Drew. “They grind it. That’s kind of our style and our receivers and quarterback did a great job today.”

A pair of 15-yard TD runs by Tingley (with one minute left in the first quarter and 9:30 in the second) and Drew Woodburn’s 1-yard quarterback sneak with 4:32 left before intermission made it 28-0.

The Warriors (8-2) got on the board with 40.4 seconds left in the half when quarterback senior Tely Litas threw a 12-yard TD strike to classmate Dante Hicks to make it 28-7.

“Lincoln-Way Central is obviously a great team,” said Maine West coach Geroge Klupchak. “Hats off to them. There was a physicality that was present from beginning to end and that won out tonight.”

But LWC wasn’t quite ready for a halftime break.

Junior running back Justin Cobbs (67 yards, 6 carries) returned the ensuing kickoff to the West 39-yard line and then he raced 19 yards to give the Knights a first down at the 20-yard line with under 12 seconds.

A scrambling Drew Woodburn then found Andresen open in the end zone for a 20-yard TD catch and 35-7 lead with 5.6 seconds.

“I just look for the open spots,” Andresen said. “If I’m supposed to run a route, I’m getting to that spot and my quarterback is going to put the ball in the right spot. The O-line was great. It was a team effort.”

Drew Woodburn went right back to Andresen for a 14-yard TD pass to cap the Knights’ 55-yard scoring drive to open the second half. Kyle Miller’s 1-run with 6:56 left made it 49-7 and started the running clock.

“Our preparation this week was phenomenal,” Dave Woodburn said. “Our guys continue to respond to whatever we throw at them and I am extremely proud and impressed that they took the long bus ride, played in a different environment and played pretty well in all three phases of the games.”

Lincoln-Way Central’s leading rusher, senior Tyler Tulk (more than 1,000 yards and 15 TD), did not play Friday.

“He was dinged up a little bit,” Dave Woodburn said. “He was ready to go if we needed him and we were fortunate not to have to put him on the field today.”

Drake recruit Maksym Makota rushed for 42 yards on 15 carries for Maine West, while Litas threw for 94 yards, including 55 to Hicks.

“It wasn’t the best program when we came into it but I credit coach Klupchak and the seniors,” Makota said. “We put in the work. We grinded and we fought and here’s the outcome (three straight playoff appearances). It’s obviously tough losing in the playoffs as seniors. We can take pride that we are a foundation that is something bigger than us.”

“There are a handful of seniors who have started since they were sophomores and only a few kids can say they’ve started on three playoff teams here,” Klupchak said. “This is the second class to do that (2017-19 the other). So hats off to our seniors. They came in with a huge group of kids in the summer of 2021, right after COVID-19. They were freshmen and they watched a 2-7 varsity season. They came up as sophomores for a playoff season and then they were juniors for an undefeated regular season and they were out here for this season. So they were a special group.”

