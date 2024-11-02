Cincinnati baseball recruit Tucker King enjoying happy return to football, helps lead Lyons past Joliet West

Lyons Township’s Tucker King scores uncontested after a catch against Joliet West in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in La Grange. (Gary Middendorf)

WESTERN SPRINGS – Already verbally committed to playing college baseball at the University of Cincinnati, Lyons Township pitcher Tucker King nearly passed on returning to the football team for his senior year.

”I had a really jam-packed summer with baseball,” King said. “I thought it was a ‘good idea’ for me to step away from the game of football and it really wasn’t. It was eating me alive all summer while I was playing the sport that I love, baseball.”

The tight end once again is a hit for the Lions’ offense.

On Friday, King had a 36-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter after nearly scoring another in the Lions’ 38-0 victory over Joliet West in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs in Western Springs.

The Lions (10-0), the No. 2 playoff seed, now have achieved the longest undefeated start in program history. They next play host to No. 15 Downers Grove South (8-2), a 31-27 winner over No. 18 Plainfield South.

King rejoined the team within a week before the season opener against Prospect. He had to sit out until fulfilling the IHSA’s minimum requirement of practice time.

“Coming back this year and making history with this team means everything to me,” King said. “I’m really glad I came back. I can’t believe I almost didn’t come out here. I’m so glad I made that decision.”

LT scored all of its points in the first half against the No. 31 Tigers (5-5) before reserves took over. Cornerback Joshua Gutierrez had an interception on the third play from scrimmage.

Lyons Township’s Danny Carroll powers his way in for a touchdown against Joliet West in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in La Grange. (Gary Middendorf)

After a three-and-out possession, senior Cooper Komsthoeft recovered a fumble at the Tigers’ 48.

LT senior running back Danny Carroll rushed for 157 yards on 16 carries and had the other four touchdowns with runs of 7, 1, 2 and 3 yards. Senior AJ Vavrik had the game’s first points with a 26-yard field goal. Defensively, Lou Ratcliffe added 3.5 sacks and Miko Zecevic had a late interception.

”The defense played well and got us some turnovers and great field position and then we got the ground game running,” LT coach Jon Beutjer said. ”Our offensive line did a really nice job of creating big holes for Danny (Carroll). We really want to establish that run and win the line of scrimmage. The message continues to be 1-0, continue to get better each week.”

LT quarterback Dom Pisciotti was 8-for-11 passing for 110 yards, many to Illinois State recruit Travis Stamm (4 catches, 38 yards).

King’s TD gave the Lions a 31-0 lead following his 8-yard catch on the previous play. On the previous drive, he appeared on the way to a 23-yard score off a screen pass but was stopped at the 2. Carroll’s two 1-yard runs completed that drive.

Injured for the 2023 playoffs, Carroll now has more than 1,100 rushing yards with 15 TDs. He sat out last week’s victory over Proviso East.

”A great feeling because I didn’t get to play last year,” Carroll said. “It was a really good atmosphere. Everyone just had our foot on the gas the whole time. Honestly, it’s just about moving forward. We’re just looking to win games and win a state championship.”

Joliet West’s Taivaughn Johnson cuts back on a run against Lyons Township in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in La Grange. (Gary Middendorf)

The Tigers qualified for the playoffs in consecutive years for the second time and first since 2016-17. They won their last three regular-season games and four of their last five, allowing just 34 points in that span. Their 4-1 record in the Southwest Prairie East Division was second to Plainfield South.

”That’s a credit to our players buying in and playing for each other. That’s certainly something to build on,” Joliet West coach Dan Tito said. “I feel like if we do things the right way in the offseason it’s going to be for the first time in program history three consecutive years.”

Quarterback Antoine Brooks carried the ball 24 times for 53 yards and was 10-for-21 passing for 84 yards, 74 in the second half mainly to Payton Turner (5 catches, 60 yards). Indiana State recruit and inside linebacker/running back Micah McNair was lost for the game after being injured during the first quarter.

”We were moving the ball early, starting defense pretty hot as well but credit Lyons. For my money, they’re the best team this side of the bracket,” Tito said. “Our kids, I appreciate their character, them not quitting, how much they care for each other. Our players were very classy, no cheap shots.”