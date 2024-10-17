Here are the 2024 IHSA football playoff outlook for CCL/ESCC teams heading into Week 8

Nazareth's Logan Malachuk scrambles during his game against Joliet Catholic earlier in the season in La Grange Park. The Roadrunners have secured themselves a spot in the playoffs this season with six wins heading into Week 8. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

There’s two weeks left to earn playoff qualification and there are plenty of CCL/ESCC teams battling for a spot. Here are where teams stand before Week 8 kicks off.

Locked in

Nazareth (6-1, 36 playoff points)

The Roadrunners made their path to the playoffs much easier this season compared to the past two years. Nazareth needed to win in Week 9 after starting 2-4 in 2022 and 0-4 last season and went on historic runs, winning back-to-back Class 5A state championships. The program has the second-longest playoff streak in the megaconference, qualifying each year since 2013.

Nazareth will now play for seeding in the Class 5A bracket and a CCL/ESCC Green title. The Roadrunners end the regular season against Benet (5-2) and St. Francis (5-2), respectively.

Marist (6-1, 34)

Things have gone well in Mike Fitzgerald’s first year at the helm with the RedHawks. Marist’s lone loss was by one point in double-overtime to Joliet Catholic (4-3) as the program returned to the playoffs after just missing out last season. The RedHawks have made eight of the last nine postseasons.

Marist will also play for better seeding and a share of the CCL/ESCC Orange title. The RedHawks play Marmion (4-3) on Friday and Niles Notre Dame (2-5) on Oct. 25.

Fenwick (6-1, 33)

The Friars are back in the playoffs after just missing out last season. Fenwick has now qualified for the postseason in four of the past five postseasons, winning the Class 5A state championship in 2021.

There’s plenty to play for heading into the final two weeks for Fenwick. The Friars will try to have their fifth eight-win regular season since 2016 and compete for a White title. They’ll cap the regular season against Mount Carmel (5-2) and Carmel (3-4), respectively.

St. Laurence (6-1, 26)

The Vikings have shown that last season’s ride to the Class 4A state championship game wasn’t a fluke. They’ve outscored opponents 236-70 this season, with their lone loss coming against Fenwick, 37-15. St. Laurence has qualified for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2017.

The program will get a nice test heading into the final two weeks of the regular season as it tries to improve its seeding and earn a share of the White. The Vikings play Brother Rice (4-3) on Friday and then end the season against Montini (5-2) on Oct. 25.

DePaul Prep (6-1, 31)

The Rams are back in the postseason for the first time since 2015. They’ve matched their program record for wins during a regular season, last winning six games in 2015.

The Rams will not only try to make history by winning a program-record seventh game, they’ll also try to win the Purple division, which would be their first four-team division title since the megaconference started in 2019. DePaul ends the year with St. Francis (5-2) on Friday and a title match against Benet (5-2) on Oct. 25.

Sitting comfortably

Loyola (5-2, 38)

The Ramblers are set to keep the longest playoff streak in the CCL/ESCC alive with at least an at-large bid and plenty of playoff points. Loyola has now made 21 straight postseasons, winning four state championships and competing in four more title games.

With two games to go, the Ramblers will have plenty to play for. They’ll try to secure better seeding to win their third straight state title and win an outright Blue title. Loyola plays Carmel (3-4) on Friday and then ends with Mount Carmel on Oct. 25.

Mount Carmel (5-2, 44)

The Caravan are back in the playoffs in their quest to win three straight state championships. Mount Carmel has made the postseason each season since 1986 with the exception of 2016, winning 14 state titles and appearing in five more title games during that time.

Like Loyola, Mount Carmel will try to boost its playoff standing and compete for a share of the Blue. The Caravan end with Fenwick and Loyola, respectively.

St. Rita (5-2, 33)

After a 4-1 start to the season, the Mustangs are set to return to the playoffs for a fifth straight season under second-year coach Martin Hopkins. St. Rita has reached a state championship game twice during that span.

Although St. Rita will need to win and for Nazareth to lose if it wants to earn a share of the Green title, the Mustangs will have plenty to play for down the stretch. They’ll play St. Patrick (2-5) on Friday before ending the regular season against IC Catholic (3-4).

St. Francis (5-2, 36)

The Spartans have seen a lot through seven games this season. They picked up a strong win over Loyola and had a couple close losses to St. Rita and Providence (3-4) to earn their sixth straight playoff appearance. St. Francis has reached the semifinals in back-to-back seasons.

There will be two nice tests waiting for the Spartans heading down the stretch. They’ll play DePaul on Friday and end the season against Nazareth on Oct. 25 with a share of the Green on the line.

Montini (5-2, 35)

Building off last season’s Class 3A semifinal appearance, the Broncos are set to return to the playoffs for a second straight season. They previously made the playoffs each season from 1993 to 2019, winning six state titles along the way.

Montini will get a couple of tough matchups to end the season heading into the postseason. The Broncos will host St. Ignatius (3-4) on Friday and then end the regular season against St. Laurence on Oct. 25.

Benet Academy’s Luke Doyle celebrates a touchdown agianst Saint Viator in a football game at Benedictine University in Lisle this season. The Redwings are set to return to playoffs this season after three straight seasons at 4-5. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks)

Benet (5-2, 38)

The Redwings are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 after finishing 4-5 the last three seasons. Their five wins so far this season are the most they’ve captured since that 2019 season, the last year of eight straight postseason appearances for the program. Their losses this season are to Marist and Fenwick.

The road to six wins won’t be easy for Benet. They play at Nazareth on Friday and then DePaul on Oct. 25 in a game that will decide the Purple champion. The Redwings will try to win their first division crown since the megaconference formed.

Joliet Catholic (4-3, 41)

Although the Hilltoppers head into Week 8 with four wins, they are guaranteed to win Friday because De La Salle was forced to forfeit its game this week because it suspended the rest of its season. They have now made the playoffs six straight seasons and have won two state titles during that time.

After a bye in Week 8, Joliet Catholic ends the regular season with a rivalry matchup. The Hilltoppers will play Providence in the Holy War with a chance to win an outright Orange title.

One more to go

Brother Rice (4-3, 36)

The Crusaders lead a group where one more win will leave a team feeling confident that it’ll make the playoffs, even though a certain number of four-win teams with enough playoff points are expected to make the playoffs this year. Brother Rice is trying to avoid needing playoff points and qualify for its sixth straight playoffs.

After losing three straight against Marist, St. Rita, Loyola, the Crusaders beat the Shamrocks, Caravan and Niles Notre Dame (2-5). They’ll try to get a couple more wins against St. Laurence and St. Ignatius, respectively.

Marmion (4-3, 27)

Although the Cadets might have enough playoff points to earn a spot in the playoffs with four wins, they’ll try to make their road to the playoffs for the first time since 2021 easier with a fifth win. They’ve made the playoffs nine times since 2009, reaching the Class 6A state championship game in 2010.

Aside from securing a safer playoff bid, Marmion will try to win its first division title since the CCL/ESCC formed. The Cadets will play Mairst on Friday before ending the season at Leo on Oct. 26.

Some work left to do

St. Ignatius (3-4, 41)

The Wolfpack will need to win their next two games to guarantee themselves a spot in the playoffs, although there is a strong chance with their playoff points that four wins will be enough to get in. They’ll try to right the ship after losing three of their last four games in order to reach the postseason for a ninth straight season.

Like St. Ignatius, its last two opponents have plenty to play for as well. The Wolfpack will travel to Montini on Friday before taking on Brother Rice to end the season on Oct. 25.

IC Catholic (3-4, 39)

The Knights have a strong resume to be one of the four-win teams that can earn playoff qualification. Their four losses have come against St. Ignatius, Nazareth, Marist and St. Francis and they’ll need to turn it around in order to return to the playoffs for a ninth straight season.

Also like St. Ignatius, the road to four or five wins won’t come easily. IC Catholic hosts St. Viator on Friday before playing St. Rita in Week 9.

Providence (3-4, 34)

Providence has been around .500 for much of the season and will need to pick up a win or two in order to make the playoffs for a third straight season. The Celtics reached the Class 4A state title game in 2022.

After losing two straight losses to Marist and Loyola, respectively, the Celtics will try to get back on the winning side. They host Marian in Week 8 and then play Joliet Catholic in the Holy War in Week 9.

Carmel (3-4, 41)

The Corsairs have faced one of the tougher schedules in the CCL/ESCC, losing to Lake Forest (5-2), St. Laurence, Montini and DePaul. They’ll try to return to the postseason for a third straight season for the first time since 2011.

The road to win four won’t come easily. Carmel plays Loyola in Week 8 before ending the regular season in Week 9.

St. Viator (3-4)

After getting off to a 3-0 start, the Lions have lost four straight games to Benet, St. Ignatius, DePaul and Montini. They’ll need to turn things around in order to make the playoffs for three straight seasons for the first time since 2006.

St. Viator will get some competitive games to end the regular season. The Lions travel to IC Catholic on Friday and then will play St. Patrick on Oct. 25.