Sacred Heart-Griffin bests Providence for Class 4A state title in Ken Leonard’s final game

CHAMPAIGN — Ty Lott threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns to lead Sacred Heart-Griffin past Providence 44-20 on Friday in the Class 4A state-title game, giving the Cyclones their first championship since 2014.

The win was the sixth championship under Cyclones coach Ken Leonard, who coached his 500th and final game in his 43-yard coaching career.

Sacred Heart-Griffin (14-0) regrouped from a slow first two drives when Richard Jackson broke free for an 84-yard run to start the teams’ third possession. Jackson scored on a 4-yard run with 5:38 left in the first quarter to give the Cyclones a 7-0 lead.

Providence tied the game 7-7 when Lucas Proudfoot found Anthony Picciolini for a 4-yard pass with 11:58 left in the second quarter but the Cyclones scored 14 unanswered points on a 28-yard pass from Ty Lott to Jake Hamilton and a 54-yard Lott pass to Bill Sanders.

The Celtics made it a 21-14 game when Kaden Nickel scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.

Sacred Heart Griffin, however, blew the contest with 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Madixx Morris caught an 18-yard touchdown pass and Sanders scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter while Sanders rushed for another touchdown (15 yards) in the fourth quarter.

Mason Grove added a 47-yard field goal for the Cyclones in the third quarter.

Lott completed 12 of his 26 passes while Jackson rushed for 112 yards. Sanders rushed for 100 yards and ended the night with 54 receiving yards while Madixx finished with 75 receiving yards on three catches.

Friday was the 12th championship game for the Celtics (9-5), the first under first-year coach Tyler Plantz.

Proudfoot threw for 208 yards and one touchdown. He scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.