Loyola’s defense turns corner heading into finals weeks of IHSA season: Week 7 CCL/ESCC notes

Glenbard West - Loyola football Loyola's Donovan Robinson (1) tackles Glenbard West's Mason Ellens (middle) during a game this season in Glen Ellyn. The Ramblers defense has built momentum over the past three games. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Seven games into the season, Loyola coach Beau Desherow is starting to see what he hoped for from the Ramblers defense this year.

Loyola was forced to overcome obstacles with some injuries and a young group early in the season. But the Ramblers put together one of its best performances of the season in Saturday’s 42-6 win over Providence.

“Defensively, I think we really turned the corner a little bit as far as executing,” Desherow said.

Desherow faced a different situation heading into his second season as the Ramblers’ head coach compared to his first. In year one, Desherow had a defense with plenty of returning starters while the offense had new pieces step in. This season, the offense returned plenty of experience while the defense had new starters.

Loyola’s schedule didn’t leave much room to learn early in the season, It started the season against East St. Louis, Glenbard West, St. Francis and Brother Rice. The Ramblers gave up 34, seven, 35 and 21 points, respectively.

Injuries also played a factor too. Loyola had numerous injuries to key players, but none was as big as losing senior defensive lineman Connor Sullivan on the second play of the season. He tore his ACL while sacking East St. Louis’ quarterback.

Although it led in part to a couple losses, there was value in playing tough opponents early in the season.

“It’s been good as far as an opportunity to get those guys out there and get them some game experience, get them coached up,” Desherow said. “I think that’s been the story of this year. Now that they’ve got games under their belt, they’re starting to see the game slowing down for them. We’re able to make plays.”

Loyola has turned it around the last three games. The Ramblers held DePaul Prep to seven points in Week 5, St. Ignatius to six points in Week 6 and then Providence to six points on Friday.

Different players have stepped up, especially on the defensive line in Sullivan’s absence. Desherow credited senior Tommy Ghislandi for making an impact on the field while senior linebackers Charlie Daly and John Baum and senior defensive back Charlie Prior had stepped up leadership wise.

The Ramblers will need continued growth at 5-2 heading into the final couple weeks of the regular season as it tries to win a third straight Class 8A state championship. They’ll play a Carmel team filled with playmakers Friday before ending the regular season against Mount Carmel, a team filled with offensive weapons.

“It’s really just a matter of trusting the process,” Desherow said. “Our kids are 100% into trusting the process. That’s what we’ve always preached here.”

Marist at Joliet Catholic Marist's John McAuliffe (7) runs up the middle during a game against Joliet Catholic this season in Joliet. The RedHawks have secured their spot back into the playoffs after starting the season 6-1. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Marist back in the playoffs

When Marist coach Mike Fitzgerald started coming to offseason workouts after taking over the program during the winter, he quickly realized he had taken over a motivated group.

The RedHawks had just snapped a seven-year playoff streak after finishing 4-5. The returning seniors wanted to make sure to get back to a high standard of competing in the playoffs each season.

That’s why Fitzgerald wasn’t surprised that his team is off to a 6-1 start to the season after Friday’s win over St. Ignatius.

“It’s easy to talk about it, but their actions have matched what they wanted to do,” Fitzgerald said. “It started in the offseason and the work they put in and the work they put in over the summer. It’s always great to see their hard work come to light.”

Marist has looked like a motivated team right from the start. The RedHawks picked up a commanding win over Morgan Park before beating rival Brother Rice in overtime. Their lone loss came by a point to Joliet Catholic in double-overtime.

Fitzgerald credited his senior leadership that showed itself from his first day. Senior defensive lineman Brad Fitzgibbon reached out to Fitzgerald the day that it was announced he had been hired.

Once Fitzgerald started spending more time with Marist over the offseason, he quickly realized how the group would help make the coaching transition easier.

“Their leadership is what kept it going,” Fitzgerald said. “It wasn’t about me at that point, it was hey, this is what they wanted to do with their senior year. They really took ownership of that, I was just part of the process.”

That leadership will need to continue for Marist as it makes its push toward better seeing in the Class 8A bracket. Marist plays Marmion on Friday before ending the season against Niles Notre Dame in Week 9.

Fitzgerald is hoping to ride what’s worked well for the rest of the season.

“We want to be consistent in our approach, no matter who we’re playing or what the situation,” Fitzgerald said. “We want to hold the standard for our team and continue to get better each day, having an intention and purpose on what we’re trying to work on.”

Mount Carmel’s Danyil Taylor Jr. continues progression

Mount Carmel senior Danyil Taylor Jr. had to follow up a tough act, coming in as the Caravan’s top running back after Darrion Dupree graduated last season. But Taylor has consistently grown throughout the season and showed that growth against Joliet Catholic on Friday.

Taylor finished with two touchdowns and rushed for 109 yards on 17 carries against the Hilltoppers as he continued his progression.

“He’s getting better and better,” Mount Carmel coach Jordan Lynch said. “He’s played tight end for the last three years here. He’s good with the ball in his hands. He’s only getting better as the weeks go on.”

Joliet Catholic’s unique situation

Joliet Catholic found itself in an unusual position not many high school teams deal with this week: a bye week.

The Hilltoppers were set to play De La Salle in Week 8. But the Meteors were forced to suspend the rest of their season because of low numbers.

Joliet Catholic coach Jake Jaworski wasn’t sure after Friday’s loss to Mount Carmel whether he liked having a bye this late in the season. But he wanted to take whatever positive he could out of it.

“It’s a unique situation for a high school team,” Jaworski said. “Hopefully we’ll get back to work, back to some fundamentals, just hopefully get healthy and get some fresh legs under us for a stretch run.”

CCL/ESCC playoff breakdown

Many teams in the megaconference are sitting well in their playoff pushes heading into the final two weeks of the season.

Nazareth, Marist, Fenwick, St. Laurence and DePaul Prep have all guaranteed spots in the postseason with 6-1 records while Loyola, Mount Carmel, St. Rita, St. Francis, Montini, Benet and Joliet Catholic each have earned at-large bids with their 5-2 record. Brother Rice and Marmion both sit at 4-3 and St. Ignatius, IC Catholic, Providence, Carmel and St. Viator all sit at 3-4.

While five wins is usually the benchmark teams try to reach for making the playoffs, Friday Night Drive’s Steve Soucie projects that there will be a good amount of four-win teams that will qualify for the playoffs this season. That’s good news for many CCL/ESCC teams who have high playoff points because of their schedules.

Friday Night Drive will release a full playoff outlook for each CCL/ESCC playoff contender Thursday morning.