Daily Chronicle Week 1 preview capsules

Nonconference

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Huskie Stadium

About the Barbs: DeKalb lost the 2023 edition of the game when Sycamore ran away with things in the second half. But DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said the team is much more experienced this year, with 18 starters back. Junior Davon Grant returns for his junior year. He made his varsity debut against Sycamore last year, hauling in catches of 35 and 26 yards to lead the Barbs on a scoring drive before halftime. That performance launched him into the spotlight as one of the most recruited receivers in his class. Cole Latimer returns at quarterback for his junior year as the Barbs have 18 returning starters from last year. The defense is hoping for a strong showing this year and will get a good test against a speedy Sycamore offense. Schneeman is very excited about the offensive line, which includes junior Travis Moore and senior Pierre Cathina along with senior Justin O’Neal - who played in the paint alongside Grant on the Barbs’ basketball team.

About the Spartans: The Spartans not only won last year’s game, they picked up the win in 2022 as well to snap a nine-year losing streak in the rivalry game. The Spartans finished 9-2 last season and second in the Interstate 8. The starting skill players all started last year as well, starting with quarterback Burke Gautcher, who is committed to Iowa. His top target from last year, Carter York, also returns. That duo also pairs up at safety and figure into slowing down Grant. Dylan Hodges took over the starting position at running back and returns for his senior year. Aidan Wyzard and Colton Sharpness also play receiver and are state-level sprinters for the Spartans as well. Owen Depauw, Dawson Gurley and RJ Kaffa return on the offensive line to block for all that speed, with Depauw and Gurley still only juniors.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sycamore

Kaneland at Washington

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: The Knights hit the road for the lengthy Week 1 trip to central Illinois to battle the Panthers. And for the first time since before the pandemic, they’ll have a quarterback other than Troyer Carlson as the regular starter. Senior Chase Kruckenberg won the starting job, and coach Michael Thorgesen said the offense is in good hands with Carlson’s understudy calling the shots. He beat out Carter Grabowski for the job, but the junior is still expected to be on the field at running back. Thorgesen said this lineup lets the Knights get their 11 best weapons on the field. Vinny McDonald will have time hauling the rock as well. While those are all new faces, the offensive line returns Jack Parker, JR Warfel and Jake Buckley. After the 118-mile Week 1 trip, the Knights have home games against Wauconda and DeKalb before Interstate 8 play begins.

About the Panthers: The reigning Mid-Illini champs went 11-2 last year, bowing out in the playoffs to 6A runner-up East St. Louis. They’ve qualified for every postseason since 2007, making at least the quarterfinals nine times in that stretch. The coach for those runs, Darrell Crouch, retired after last season. Todd Stevens takes over.

Friday Night Drive pick: Washington

Leo at Genoa-Kingston

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cogs: For the first time in a long time the Cogs have a nonconference regular-season game instead of a closed loop in the Big Northern Conference. The last one was Oct. 13, 2017 - a 21-7 win against Richmond-Burton. The game against Leo came about because Rockford Christian decided to play a limited eight-man schedule this year due to low numbers. The Cogs had to scramble to find a Week 1 opponent, and the Lions were able to make the trip to Genoa. Coach Cam Davekos said the Cogs have some things to button up, but the two weeks since the start of fall practice have been full of the players going hard. He said there’s a positive mindset heading into Week 1. Nathan Kleba is back for his third year starting at quarterback and Hayden Hodgson is a large target for him. But being a wing-T offense that historically runs the ball, seniors Tyler Atterberry, Nolan Klein and Peyton Meyer will run the ball a lot. G-K was 4-5 last year, snapping a streak of qualifying for seven straight postseasons.

About the Lions: They last made the playoffs in 2013, going 10-3. But they haven’t won more than three games in a season since 2018. Last year was their first under coach Marques Stevenson, with the team going 1-8 in the CCL/ESCC Red. They allowed more than 38 points in all eight losses, never scoring more than 14 in the defeats. The team returns all-conference players in lineman Nicholas Armour, receiver Neil Anderson and running back Jacon Logan. Derrick Davis III will take over at quarterback.

Friday Night Drive pick: Genoa-Kingston

Eight-man North 1

Hiawatha at Rockford Christian Life

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: Coming off a 4-6 season and a third straight appearance in the eight-man playoffs, the Hawks are looking for a result similar to last year’s 46-6 win over the Eagles. Tommy Butler is a force at linebacker for the Hawks. Cole Brantley has taken a lot of the attention from opposing teams, but since he’s graduated Butler is a wrecking ball not only on defense but offense as well. He’s been a blocking back in the past, and still figures to pave the way fro speedy sophomore Tim Pruitt. But he’s also going to carry the ball more this year, coach Kenny McPeek said. There were a couple of bruises after a scrimmage against West Carroll, but McPeek said the Hawks are ready to roll.

About the Eagles: They went 5-4 in 2019, their second year of eight-man football. But they’ve only won five games since and did not field a team in either 2021 season. They did pick up four wins last year, though those four teams had a combined record of 3-33.

Friday Night Drive pick: Hiawatha