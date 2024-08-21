New-look Kaneland team: ‘We’re definitely a sleeper’

Kaneland’s Vinny McDonald (left) talks to Dylan Sanagustin about receiving kicks during practice Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at the school in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

MAPLE PARK – To anyone outside the Kaneland locker room, there are going to be a lot of unfamiliar Knights on the football field this year.

That near-anonymity is just fine with linebacker and running back Vinny McDonald.

“I think we’re definitely a sleeper,” McDonald said. “No one’s really talking about us. I think we’re going to come out and surprise a lot of people. No one has seen a lot of these kids play so they don’t know what’s happening with them. I think it will be a surprising year for a lot of people.”

The Knights didn’t just lose a lot of starters from last year, or even three-year starters. They lost a pair of four-year starters, quarterback Troyer Carlson and wide receiver Aric Johnson.

So even though they went 7-4 and reached the second round of the playoffs under first-year head coach Michael Thorgesen, it’s a very different team this year.

“We’re just making sure we’re doing it right,” said junior Carter Grabowski, a running back and safety who is also in the mix for the quarterback job. “We have to make sure we’ve got our fundamentals down so we can play clean ball and make as few mistakes as we can.”

Carlson and Johnson were a dynamic duo for years along with Tony and Dom DeBlassio at receiver as well. The most experienced skill player returning is receiver Dylan Sanagustin. Grabowski will either be at running back or quarterback, and Chase Kruckenberg is his main competition for the starting job, Thorgesen said.

Thorgesen also said junior receiver Brady Brown was hurt most of last year but should have a big season alongside Sanagustin.

Outside of Sanagustin, the offensive line is where most of the Knights’ experience is. Juniors Jack Parker and Jake Buckley as well as senior JR Warfel all return, with Buckley and Warfel pulling double-duty on the defensive line and Parker playing linebacker.

“I like the offensive line,” Thorgesen said. “We’ve got a couple returners there. They’re kind of the heart and soul if you will. ... I think our offensive line is definitely one of our strengths.”

The Knights spent most of the summer on the football field, participating in summer workouts and 7-on-7 tournaments. That helped get the team acclimated for when the season starts August 30 at Washington.

“We ripped that band-aid in the summer,” Thorgesen said. “We’ve been at it for a while. I think the kids are really coming along well as far as learning. But they have to have that first taste eventually and that comes August 30. We’re looking forward to that.”

The Knights have made the last six postseasons and have only missed the playoffs three times this century.

McDonald said keeping that success going means a lot to the seniors.

“There’s definitely been a few learning curves but everyone is getting the hang of it,” McDonald said. “We’re all moving fast, we’re all getting better as a team, so it’s good.”

Thorgesen said success this year is going to come from all over the field.

“I think our strength needs to be consistently moving the ball, picking up first downs, running the ball and spreading the ball out a lot,” Thorgesen said. “We had some four-year starters last year and I think this year we’ll be spreading the ball a lot more to different guys.”

Kaneland at a glance

Coach: Michael Thorgesen

2023 record: 7-4

Top players: Carter Grabowski, jr., QB/RB/S; Vinny McDonald, sr., S/RB; Brady Brown, jr., WR; Dylan Sanagustin, sr., WR; Ryan Majerus, soph., TE; Jackson Little, soph., RB; Jake Buckley, jr., OL/DL; JR Warfel, sr., OL/LB; Jack Parker, jr., OL/LB; Brady Alstott, jr., S

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Washington; Sept. 6 Wauconda; Sept. 13 DeKalb; Sept. 20 at Ottawa; Sept. 27 at Morris; Oct. 4 Sycamore; Oct. 11 at Rochelle; Oct. 18 LaSalle-Peru; Oct. 26 at Belleville Althoff.