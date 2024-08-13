2024 season preview: Scouting the Big Northern Conference

Byron's Caden Considine runs the ball as Mt. Carmel's Andrew Gillihan falls down behind during the Class 3A State football championship in November 2023 at Hancock Stadium in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

Big Northern Conference

Team previews

Byron Tigers

Coach: Jeff Boyer

2023 record: 14-0, 9-0

Worth noting: The defending 3A state champions have appeared in four of the last five state championship games, winning in 2021 and finishing second in 2018 and 2019. They are 64-5 in the last five full seasons. They appear to be as loaded as ever, starting with junior Caden Considine, who ran for 153 yards and two scores in a 69-7 win over Mt. Carmel in the title game. He finished the year with over 1,600 yards and 27 touchdowns. He returns as does fellow all-state selection senior Jared Claunch blocking for him on the line. Senior Nolan Brass joins Claunch in returning on the line, and Boyer said he may be the best lineman in the conference. Andrew Talbert split time at quarterback last year but ran for three touchdowns against the Golden Aces. He’s back under center and at free safety, where he was the starter.

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Rock Falls; Sept. 6 Rockford Lutheran; Sept. 13 at Rockford Christian; Sept. 20 at North Boone; Sept. 27 Oregon; Oct. 4 Genoa-Kingston; Oct. 11 at Winnebago; Oct. 18 at Dixon; Oct. 25 Stillman Valley.

Coach: Jared Shaner

2023 record: 9-2, 8-1

Worth noting: The Dukes had two losses last year – one to 3A champ Byron, the other to 4A runner-up St. Laurence in the second round of the playoffs. But the team returns 13 total starters from that team, including eight on defense. Cullen Shaner caught 27 passes for 493 yards and seven touchdowns from his brother Tyler Shaner last year. Cullen Shaner, now a senior, will take over for his brother at quarterback. Senior Eli Davidson, who like Shaner is a returning first-team selection on the Sauk Valley Media All-Area Team, is likely to be a top target after 22 catches for 247 yards last year. He also had 148 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. Senior Tyson Dambman is likely to be the top target after 38 catches for 377 yards and five scores last year. He also had 84 tackles as a defensive back. Dixon has made nine straight postseasons, but last year was the most wins and longest playoff run since a 10-2 mark in 2017.

Schedule: Aug. 30 Stillman Valley; Sept. 6 Oregon; Sept. 13 at Rock Falls; Sept. 20 at Genoa-Kingston; Sept. 27 Rockford Lutheran; Oct. 4 at Winnebago; Oct. 11 Rockford Christian; Oct. 18 Byron; Oct. 25 at North Boone.

Coach: Cameron Davekos

2023 record: 4-5, 4-5

Worth noting: The Cogs and Rockford Lutheran both entered Week 9 last year with 4-4 records. The Royal Lions got the win 20-12 along with the playoff berth as the Cogs missed the postseason for the first time since 2014. With five starters back on each side of the ball, the Cogs should be able to be in the playoff picture again. Quarterback Nathan Kleba returns and will be taking on duties at outside linebacker as well. There are plenty of options to haul the rock in the Cogs’ wing-T, including seniors Tyler Atterberry, Nolan Kline and Peyton Meyer. The linebacker spot should be a huge strength with Kleba and Kline joining senior John Swinehart and junior Owen Zaccard.

Schedule: Aug. 30 Rockford Christian; Sept. 6 North Boone; Sept. 13 at Oregon; Sept. 20 Dixon; Sept. 27 Winnebago; Oct. 4 at Byron; Oct. 11 Stillman Valley; Oct. 18 at Rock Falls; Oct. 25 at Rockford Lutheran.

North Boone Vikings

Coach: Ryan Kelley

2023 record: 6-4, 6-3

Worth noting: The Vikings were back in the postseason for the second time in Kelley’s three-year tenure but are looking for their first playoff win since 2018, their only trip past the first round since 2004. North Boone has qualified for five of the last six postseasons. To make it six of seven, two-way senior lineman Patrick McCarty will play a key role. Junior Bradley Dahl figures to be a key piece both at wide receiver and defensive end.

Schedule: Aug. 30 Oregon; Sept. 6 at Genoa-Kingston; Sept. 13 at Winnebago; Sept. 20 Byron; Sept. 27 at Stillman Valley; Oct. 4 Rock Falls; Oct. 11 Rockford Lutheran; Oct. 18 at Rockford Christian; Oct. 25 Dixon.

Coach: Broc Kundert

2023 record: 5-5, 5-4

Worth noting: North Boone coach Ryan Kelley said the Hawks could surprise some people this season. And there are a lot of weapons returning for a team that made its first playoff appearance since 2014. They hadn’t won more than three games in a season between the playoff appearances. But a stacked defensive line that includes seniors Josh Crandall, Briggs Sellers, Seth Rote and Andrew Young will look to change that. Sellers, Rote and Young all play on the O-line as well, with Crandall playing tight end. Logan Weems, a Sauk Valley all-area first-team selection, was a workhorse with 223 carries for 1,111 yards and 14 scores. Crandall and senior Hunter Bartel figure to be key targets for senior quarterback Jack Washburn. Junior Cooper Johnson may be able to help alleviate the workload of Weems.

Schedule: Aug. 30 at North Boone; Sept. 6 at Dixon; Sept. 13 Genoa-Kingston; Sept. 20 Winnebago; Sept. 27 at Byron; Oct. 4 Stillman Valley; Oct. 11 at Rock Falls; Oct. 18 at Rockford Lutheran; Oct. 25 Rockford Christian.

Coach: Kevin Parker

2023 record: 2-7, 2-7

Worth noting: After a winless 2022 campaign, the Rockets had a pair of wins in 2023 - the most wins in a single season since back-to-back 3-6 marks in 2016 and 2017. They’re searching for their first winning season since 2009 and first playoff berth since 1992. Easton Canales is back after starting at quarterback last year, with Austin Castaneda one of his top returning targets. Both seniors also played linebacker. Senior Korbin Oligney played running back and linebacker last year.

Schedule: Aug. 30 Byron; Sept. 6 at Stillman Valley; Sept. 13 Dixon; Sept. 20 Rockford Lutheran; Sept. 27 at Rockford Christian; Oct. 4 at North Boone; Oct. 11 Oregon; Oct. 18 Genoa-Kingston; Oct. 25 at Winnebago.

Rockford Christian Royal Lions

Coach: Terry Gulley

2023 record: 0-9, 0-9

Worth noting: Since making three straight playoffs between 2017 and 2019, the Royal Lions are 1-26 in the three full seasons since. The lone win came in 2022 against Rock Falls, a 14-0 win in Week 1. After a 6-point loss the following week to Oregon, they’ve played only one other game decided by less than three scores - a 21-16 loss to Rock Falls last year. But there were some glimmers, especially on offense behind now-senior quarterback and strong safety Jaden Williams. Rockford Christian was one of only three BNC teams last year not to be shut out, along with Byron and Stillman Valley.

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Genoa-Kingston; Sept. 6 Winnebago; Sept. 13 Byron; Sept. 20 at Stillman Valley; Sept. 27 Rock Falls; Oct. 4 at Rockford Lutheran; Oct. 11 at Dixon; Oct. 18 North Boone; Oct. 25 at Oregon.

Rockford Lutheran Crusaders

Coach: Jeff Luedke

2023 record: 5-5, 5-4

Worth noting: When Jeff Luedeke took over the team in 2022, the Crusaders hadn’t made the playoffs since 2016. He’s guided them to the playoffs in both of his seasons and a playoff win in 2022. Even though he returns, he said there are new coaches on both sides of the ball, resulting in a new look for the team on both offense and defense. Junior Gavin Sanders started last year in a big way, rushing for 305 yards and five touchdowns against Winnebago and kept up that momentum throughout the year. Senior wide receiver David Ballard returns as well as fellow seniors Landon Schoenweiss (linebacker) and tight end Jack Behmer. Junior defensive end Julius Holt looks for a strong follow-up to his sophomore campaign.

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Winnebago; Sept. 6 at Byron; Sept. 13 Stillman Valley; Sept. 20 at Rock Falls; Sept. 27 at Dixon; Oct. 4 Rockford Christian; Oct. 11 at North Boone; Oct. 18 Oregon; Oct. 25 Genoa-Kingston.

Stillman Valley Cardinals

Coach: Mike Lalor

2023 record: 6-5, 5-4

Worth noting: The Cardinals labored through the regular season, going 3-3 to start but winning two straight battles against Genoa-Kingston (20-12) and Winnebago (27-14) to lock up a berth before running into Byron in the final. But they picked up a playoff win for the fifth straight postseason. They look to get back to the playoffs as they have in every full season since a 4-5 mark in 2017. Seniors Michael Orlando and Henry Hildreth had big years last year as both were running backs and defensive backs. Brock Needs, also a senior, played fullback and middle linebacker last year.

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Dixon; Sept. 6 Rock Falls; Sept. 13 at Rockford Lutheran; Sept. 20 Rockford Christian; Sept. 27 North Boone; Oct. 4 at Oregon; Oct. 11 at Genoa-Kingston; Oct. 18 Winnebago; Oct. 25 at Byron.

Winnebago Indians

Coach: Mark Helm

2023 record: 1-8, 1-8

Worth noting: The Indians followed their first playoff berth since 2017 with a one-win campaign, the only win coming in Week 2 with a 55-34 win over Rockford Christian. There’s a lot of returning blockers back to protect quarterback Mitchell Cunningham, including seniors Josh Cowman and Payton Booth. But the numbers are thin this year according to Helm making depth a concern for a team not only looking for a second playoff berth in three years but its first playoff win since 2013.

Schedule: Aug. 30 Rockford Lutheran; Sept. 6 at Rockford Christian; Sept. 13 North Boone; Sept. 20 at Oregon; Sept. 27 at Genoa-Kingston; Oct. 4 Dixon; Oct. 11 Byron; Oct. 18 at Stillman Valley; Oct. 25 Rock Falls.

Dixon’s Cullen Shaner picks up big yards against North Boone during a 2023 game. (Alex T. Paschal)

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cullen Shaner, Dixon, sr., QB/DB – Shaner had 27 catches for 493 yards and seven touchdowns, earning a spot on the conference’s first team. While he’ll stay at DB, he’ll shift to quarterback to take over for brother Tyler Shaner at quarterback. Shaner’s transition to quarterback will be a key factor in the Dukes repeating their 2023 success.

Shaner had 27 catches for 493 yards and seven touchdowns, earning a spot on the conference’s first team. While he’ll stay at DB, he’ll shift to quarterback to take over for brother Tyler Shaner at quarterback. Shaner’s transition to quarterback will be a key factor in the Dukes repeating their 2023 success. Caden Considine, Byron, jr., FB/LB – As eye-popping as his offensive numbers were for the 3A state champions, Considine’s defense as a sophomore was as crucial for the Tigers. In a 26-20 win over Montini in a semifinal, Considine had an interception at Bryon’s 4-yard line, returned it 46 yards, then ran on seven of Byron’s eight plays for the go-ahead touchdown. An all-stater and a state champion as a sophomore, seeing what he can accomplish as a junior should be worth watching.

As eye-popping as his offensive numbers were for the 3A state champions, Considine’s defense as a sophomore was as crucial for the Tigers. In a 26-20 win over Montini in a semifinal, Considine had an interception at Bryon’s 4-yard line, returned it 46 yards, then ran on seven of Byron’s eight plays for the go-ahead touchdown. An all-stater and a state champion as a sophomore, seeing what he can accomplish as a junior should be worth watching. Jared Claunch, Byron, sr., OL/DL – Considine gets the numbers, but Claunch is the dude paving the way. That touchdown run against Montini? It was a 1-yard run right behind Claunch. A first-team all-state selection in Class 3A with Considine, Claunch was also a state-qualifying wrestler.

Considine gets the numbers, but Claunch is the dude paving the way. That touchdown run against Montini? It was a 1-yard run right behind Claunch. A first-team all-state selection in Class 3A with Considine, Claunch was also a state-qualifying wrestler. Logan Weems, Oregon sr., RB/LB – Oregon returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 last season and may be poised for even bigger things in 2024. And Weems is a big part of that. He was on the conference’s second team after carrying the ball 223 times. If he can make a leap in his senior campaign, the Hawks may not have to settle for a one-and-done postseason again.

– Oregon returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 last season and may be poised for even bigger things in 2024. And Weems is a big part of that. He was on the conference’s second team after carrying the ball 223 times. If he can make a leap in his senior campaign, the Hawks may not have to settle for a one-and-done postseason again. Nathan Kleba, Genoa-Kingston, sr., QB/OLB – Kleba brings experience at the quarterback spot, but not so much at outside linebacker, where he shifts to the position for the first time. Coach Cam Davekos said he’s proud of how Kleba has progressed at the position after the coaches went to hit to take over the position. He was open-minded and now, Davekos said, ready to go.

FIVE CAN’T MISS GAMES

Week 1 – Oregon at North Boone: Last year’s season opener between the two teams was a grudge match, with the Hawks eeking out a 6-0 win. The Vikings ended up 6-3 in the conference and in third place while Oregon went 5-4, and both teams lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Week 3 – Stillman Valley at Rockford Lutheran: Each team went 5-4 last year, with the Crusaders bowing out in the first round and the Cardinals squeaking out a 21-20 win at Noble-Johnson in the first round. Stillman Valley was a 48-28 winner in the game last year, but lost two of their next three games – including to North Boone and Oregon. The Crusaders won four out of their last five regular-season games after the loss.

Week 8 – Byron at Dixon: Last year, the Dukes gave the Tigers their closest regular-season game to that point in a 49-6 win for Byron. The Tigers only played two more games closer than that en route to winning their second state title in three years. Dixon went 9-2, the only losses coming to 3A champ Byron and 4A runner-up St. Laurence.

Week 8 – Genoa-Kingston at Rock Falls: Two wins may not seem like a lot, but for the Rockets it was their most wins in a season since 2017. If they’re looking to make a statement, this would be their chance against a Cogs team that went 4-5 and finished a spot ahead of them in the standings. G-K was a 52-13 winner last year, their biggest win of the year and one of only two times they topped 28 points in a game. The Cogs had qualified for seven straight postseasons before last year, and if they want to get back they’re going to have to continue to take care of business against the Rockets.

Week 8 – Oregon at Rockford Lutheran: Part of a very intriguing slate of games on Oct. 18, the Hawks and Crusaders meet in what’s sure to have playoff implications. Both have Week 9 games against teams that missed the 2023 postseason, so the winner of this could have some definite momentum heading into a potential playoff run. The Crusaders won 22-14 last season.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)