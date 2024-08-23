Experienced DeKalb looking to get back into playoff hunt

DeKalb’s Owen Sisson goes through a drill at the school during the first practice of the regular season in August 2024. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Last year the DeKalb football team featured a mere handful of seniors on the squad, relying on young and inexperienced players.

The 2024 version of the Barbs has 22 seniors. But thanks to a lot of players who started as sophomores last year, there are a lot of junior starters with a year of experience under their belts.

Junior offensive and defensive lineman Owen Sisson said the Barbs are focused on player leadership given the 18 starters back from last year.

“I think you just got to embrace it,” Sisson said. “You have to give all the knowledge you know. Just give it out. And because you’re a junior you’ll continue to gain, which lets you share more and more.”

The Barbs finished last year 3-6 and begin playing in the Southwest Valley Green this year, a football-only alliance between the Southwest Suburban and DuPage Valley conferences.

Davon Grant, a junior receiver and safety who was the Daily Chronicle 2024 Boys Athlete of the Year, said this year’s squad has a lot more energy and intensity.

“Last year it wasn’t really all hard-hitting, fast everything,” Grant said. “But this year it’s all of that. It’s competitive, a lot of chirp back and forth. But we’re able to still do what we do and get the job done.”

The Barbs will have to replace leading rusher Talen Tate at running back but have several players back. Sisson and JJ Pinera return to the offensive line while Maryion Dudley and Travis Moore saw some action at running back backing up Tate.

Junior quarterback Cole Latimer is back for his second year starting at quarterback, and senior Derrion Straughter started at receiver last year mainly as a blocker.

“I think everyone back there wants to hit, wants to make plays,” Sisson said. “We’re fighting to make plays. We get kind of jealous of each other when we don’t get to the ball or we don’t get a tackle. We just make it a big point to bring the energy every day.”

Dekalb’s Davon Grant sprints upfield at the school during the first practice of the regular season. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said this current junior class had a great deal of success at the lower levels, but there were some growing pains as they became sophomore starters facing a schedule comprised of mostly larger schools.

Schneeman said he expects that to be in the past as the Barbs have a chip on their shoulder and are eager for a second trip to the postseason in the last three years.

“They always had success,” Schneeman said. “They just do a great job of competing. They always want to compete no matter what it is. They collectively had to learn on the fly last year. There were some growing pains here and there. But overall they had a great offseason and coming into this year they’ve really taken a lot of ownership.”

Schneeman said he’s excited to see what the defensive line can do. Although he will take some snaps at running back, Moore is predominantly a lineman and will be joined by returners Justin O’Neal and Pierre Cathina.

Schneeman said he’s been impressed by not only their work and intensity, but the whole team’s as well.

“Being the first year on varsity for a lot of us, we weren’t adjusted to the speed and physicality of the game,” Grant said. “Now we got that experience, we’re adjusting to it. So we’re able to help everybody know their assignments, get used to it and adjust.”

DeKalb at a glance

Coach: Derek Schneeman

2023 record: 3-6

Top players: Derrion Straughter, sr., WR; Lucas Boyer, sr., WR; Billy Miller, sr., DB/WR; Devon Grant, jr., WR/S; Owen Sisson, jr., OL/DL; Cole Latimer, jr., QB; JJ Pinera, sr., OL/DL; Maryion Dudley, jr., RB; Cam Matthews, jr. RB; Travis Moore, jr., DL/RB; Pierre Cathina, sr., DL; Justin O’Neal, sr., DL; Damarrion Belue, jr., LB; Matthew Clayton, jr., LB; Jahari Wilson, sr., DB

Schedule: Aug. 30 Sycamore at NIU’s Huskie Stadium; Sept. 6 at Plainfield South; Sept. 13 at Kaneland; Sept. 20 Lincoln-Way Central; Sept. 27 at Neuqua Valley, Oct. 4 Andrew; Oct. 11 at Waubonsie Valley; Oct. 18 at Bradley-Bourbonnais; Oct. 25 Stagg.