Byron dominates Mt. Carmel with record-setting performance, wins IHSA Class 3A state championship

NORMAL – Byron broke the IHSA record for most points in a season and earned its second Class 3A state championship in three years with a 69-7 win against Mt. Carmel on Friday at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium.

Byron (14-0), which scored 823 points this season, has now won three state championships in program history (1999, 2021). The Tigers led 49-0 at halftime, rolling up 378 rushing yards on 30 carries.

Peoria held the previous state record for most points in a season with 805. In the blowout win, Byron also set the IHSA record for most total touchdowns in a season with 123, previously held by Peoria (116).

Freshman quarterback Andrew Talbert had 154 yards on five carries, scoring three first-half touchdowns. His longest run went for a 77-yard score.

Byron forced four turnovers in the first half, including two interceptions by senior defensive back Kye Aken. His second INT was a one-handed tip to himself near the sideline, leading to Byron’s seventh and final score of the first half on a 17-yard run by sophomore fullback Caden Considine (153 yards, 17 carries).

The Tigers broke the IHSA single-season scoring record on junior running back Brayden Knoll’s 34-yard TD with 8:44 left in the third.

Mt. Carmel scored its lone touchdown on an 81-yard run by senior quarterback Blayne Sisson.