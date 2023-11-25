November 24, 2023
Shaw Local
Byron dominates Mt. Carmel with record-setting performance, wins IHSA Class 3A state championship

Tigers break IHSA single-season record for points and total touchdowns

By Alex Kantecki
Byron quarterback Andrew Talbert sprints down the field as teammates Brayden Knoll and Ashton Henkel run beside during the Class 3A state championship on Friday at Hancock Stadium in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

NORMAL – Byron broke the IHSA record for most points in a season and earned its second Class 3A state championship in three years with a 69-7 win against Mt. Carmel on Friday at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium.

Byron (14-0), which scored 823 points this season, has now won three state championships in program history (1999, 2021). The Tigers led 49-0 at halftime, rolling up 378 rushing yards on 30 carries.

Peoria held the previous state record for most points in a season with 805. In the blowout win, Byron also set the IHSA record for most total touchdowns in a season with 123, previously held by Peoria (116).

Freshman quarterback Andrew Talbert had 154 yards on five carries, scoring three first-half touchdowns. His longest run went for a 77-yard score.

Byron forced four turnovers in the first half, including two interceptions by senior defensive back Kye Aken. His second INT was a one-handed tip to himself near the sideline, leading to Byron’s seventh and final score of the first half on a 17-yard run by sophomore fullback Caden Considine (153 yards, 17 carries).

The Tigers broke the IHSA single-season scoring record on junior running back Brayden Knoll’s 34-yard TD with 8:44 left in the third.

Mt. Carmel scored its lone touchdown on an 81-yard run by senior quarterback Blayne Sisson.