Glenbard East’s Blake Salvino throws for four second-quarter TDs in rout of Larkin

ELGIN – Glenbard East exploded for 28 second quarter points to take a 42-0 victory over Larkin at Memorial Field in Elgin Friday night in the teams’ season opener.

After scoring two touchdowns on the ground in the first 12 minutes, Rams quarterback Blake Salvino went to the air for the Rams’ four second quarter touchdowns in the Upstate Eight contest.

Fifty-one seconds into the second quarter Salvino connected with Chikodi Nze for a 43-yard pass.

The Rams’ second and third drives of the quarter both ended with TD passes, a 9-yarder and a 12-yarder.

Glenbard East extended its lead to 42-0 with four seconds left in the half when Salvino teamed up again with Nze for a 25-yard scoring play.

Salvino completed 8 of 9 passes for 135 yards in the first half. Junior Max Salek took over the offense in the second half.

The senior gave his teammates credit for the productive second quarter.

“The main thing was our receivers were getting open on routes,” Salvino said. “Also, the line got the blocks, and I had plenty of time in the pocket.”

The Rams scored on all six of their first half possessions.

Running back Matthew Larson ended the Rams’ first drive with a 3-yard scamper across the goal for the first score at the 8:34 mark of the first quarter.

The senior extended Glenbard East’s lead to 14-0 on a 1-yard run four minutes later.

Larson’s second TD was set up by Eric McClain’s interception. The senior cornerback snared the ball at midfield and returned it to the Royals’ 16-yard line.

The Rams’ defense shut down Larkin’s offense. The Royals’ best scoring chance came in the third quarter. Sparked by a 69-yard pass from quarterback Tizairan Johnson-Williams to Jahiem Vincent, Larkin reached Glenbard East’s 21-yard line but was unable to convert on a fourth down.

Glenbard East (1-0, 1-0) coach John Walter thought the game was a great team effort.

“We really did a nice job on both sides of the ball,” Walters said. “Defensively, I think our guys were locking in and ready to play. Offensively, we were six for six in the first half getting the ball into the end zone.”

Larkin (0-1, 0-1) coach Vincent Ray knew his first game as the team’s head coach would be big test.

“The challenge tonight was making sure the guys were prepared and that they were focused on their assignments and executing assignments. We’ve got to get better at that for sure,” said Ray. “But I saw some kids compete, they didn’t give up. I saw some fight in them.”