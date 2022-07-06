Shorewood’s Will County Brewing Is A Fido-Friendly Destination On Rt. 66

Will County Brewing Company

1142 West Jefferson Street, Shorewood, IL

815-582-4157

We agree that there’s nothing better than giving back to the community while tasting your favorite, local craft beer, but here at Will County Brewing Company, you can bring your favorite canine too, because their fido friendly.

Founded in 2016 with a focus on ‘Brewing Craft, Building Community and Benefiting Charity,’ Will County Brewing does just that.

And besides giving back to the community, you can do it in style with 16 draft taps, a room that houses 70-130 thirsty visitors and all in the company of your favorite pup.

For the latest in charitable events, happenings or just to see what’s pouring, visit them online at WillCountyBrew.com.

Hours:

Mo-Th 3pm-10pm

Fr 3pm-11pm

Sa Noon-11pm

Su Noon-8pm