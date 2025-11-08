Veterans Treatment Court lends a helping hand

During a recent Veterans Treatment Court session, Kankakee County Circuit Judge Marlowe Jones was talking to a veteran via Zoom.

The veteran, who is new to the program, was in a treatment facility. Jones asked the man how things were going. He said he was doing well.

Jones asked what the veteran had learned during his stay.

“I’m not the only one going through this,” the man answered.

Jones, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said that is a key to the treatment court. Realizing there are other veterans going through the same thing.

“Veterans are self-sufficient. We are taught that when we serve. That’s a benefit, but it’s also a curse,” Jones said. “Because when you go through as a veteran, you’re taught, do what you have to do and get the job done. Whatever you have to do to get it done. It’s a strength, but at the same time, when you are in a crisis, it’s hard for us to step out of that and say, ‘You know what, I need the help.’ ”

It was important for the man to say he was not alone.

“That’s a lesson we try to drive home to them,” Jones said.

Veterans treatment courts divert veterans from the traditional criminal justice system to provide them with treatment for issues like substance abuse and mental health disorders such as PTSD.

The goal is to break the cycle of criminal behavior, promote stability and sobriety and enhance public safety through a structured program that includes court supervision, mandatory treatment and support services.

“One of the things you have to understand is the difference between a specialty court versus a criminal court. We are really trying to change the trajectory of people’s lives,” Jones said. “We’re trying to get them back on track. Get them to overcome whatever they’re dealing with, whether it’s substance abuse, mental health issues. We want them to get back to work and be viable members of society. But at the same time, we do have to hold them accountable.”

38 participants have successfully graduated from the program after 12 years, said Karen Smietanski, Veterans Treatment Court coordinator. She is the assistant superintendent at the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County.

Smietanski has been involved with the program since the beginning in 2013. Her father fought in World War I. He served in the U.S. Navy.

“I was involved with the initial training and set-up. My roles have changed over the years,” Smietanski said. “I was the first mentor coordinator and now am the court coordinator.”

Smietanski and Jones are just part of a team that works with the veterans in the program.

“The program is phenomenal. We’ve changed and saved lives,” Smietanski said. “It is amazing to see the camaraderie that the veterans find again from helping each other through the program. I think the program is a great asset for Kankakee County.”