Jyaire Hill’s Suga Summer Camp to return July 5

Jyaire “Suga” Hill, a 2023 Kankakee High School graduate and current defensive back for the University of Michigan, speaks to campers at his inaugural Suga Summer Camp at Kankakee High School in July 2024. (Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer)

As 2023 Kankakee graduate Jyaire “Suga” Hill gets closer to making his childhood dream of playing in the NFL a reality, the Michigan defensive back and potential prized pick in the 2026 NFL Draft will once again create lasting memories for the generation behind him next weekend.

Hill will host his second annual Suga Summer Camp at Kankakee High School from 11 a.m.-2 p.m on July 5, with doors set to open at 10:30 a.m.

Like last year’s inaugural event, the camp is for boys and girls ages 4-17 and will include drills and games led by several local coaches and recent high school graduates. To sign up, visit bit.ly/4kbjwFY.