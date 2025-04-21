Former Kankakee star AJ Storr transferring to Ole Miss

Kansas guard AJ Storr (2) takes a shot against Arkansas during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)

As the dynamic of college athletics and transfers has evolved over the past handful of years, there aren’t many, if any, examples of that paradigm shift than former Kankakee boys basketball standout AJ Storr.

Storr announced last week that he would be transferring to Ole Miss for his senior season of men’s college basketball, his fourth college in as many years.

After a Big East All-Freshman season at St. John’s, a second-team All-Big Ten sophomore season at Wisconsin and a junior season with the Kansas Jayhawks, Storr announced via X last Tuesday that he is headed to Oxford for his final college season.

The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 6.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks last season. His most successful college campaign came with the Badgers his sophomore year, when he averaged 16.8 points per game on 43.4% shooting. After playing in back-to-back NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournaments, Storr will look to three-peat next year with a Runnin’ Rebels program that reached the Sweet Sixteen last month.

Storr transferred from Rockford Lutheran ahead of the 2019-19 school year, spending two years with the Kays. After serving as a key bench player as a sophomore that season, Storr ascended into a Daily Journal All-Area and all-Southland Athletic Conference star as a junior, tying for a team-high 13 points per game for a Kays team that advanced to the IHSA Class 3A Sweet Sixteen before the rest of the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As his prep and college careers developed, unless he redshirts with Ole Miss and returns next year, Kankakee will be the only high school or college Storr spent more than one year at, attending four high schools, a prep school and now four universities.

His sister, Amber Storr, the 2019 and 2020 Daily Journal Girls Basketball Player of the Year and the 12th-highest scorer in IHSA history (2,913 points), just finished her college career this season with Southwest Baptist University, an NCAA Division II school in Bolivar, Mo. As a graduate senior, Amber averaged 12.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for the Bearcats, who had an 8-18 season.

Storr is the second player with area roots to transfer this season. Owen Freeman, the 2022 Daily Journal Player of the Year at Bradley-Bourbonnais, is transferring from Iowa to Creighton.