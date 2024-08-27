ROUNDUP: Girls volleyball, boys soccer open seasons

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Grace Christian 0

The Panthers opened their season with a 26-24, 25-18 road win over the Crusaders in River Valley Conference action. Maddie Simms had five kills, eight assists and three digs for G-SW. Liv Siano added four kills, two aces, five assists and two digs, while Nina Siano chipped in with three kills, three aces and four digs.

No individual stats were available for Grace.

Wilmington 2, Grant Park 0

The Wildcats kicked off the season with a 25-18, 25-16 nonconference win. Rachel Smith had 10 kills and six digs. Molly Southall chipped in 11 assists, three kills and two aces. Maggie Lindsey had three kills, two blocks and an ace.

No stats were available for the Dragons.

Morris 2, Manteno 0

The Panthers opened their year with an 18-25, 17-25 nonconference loss to Morris. Maddie Gesky had nine kills, three blocks and an ace. Danika Fletcher led the assist column with nine, and also had a pair of digs. Ava Peterson had six digs and three aces.

BOYS SOCCER

Coal City 8, Grant Park 1

The Coalers scored the last seven goals to pull away for a season-opening win on their new turf field. Luke Munsterman and freshman Carter Hollis each scored twice for Coal City, while Adrain Dames, Sam Sterba, Parker Jakovec and Michael Kelly had one goal each. Creed Macaluso added two assists, with Kelly, Dane Noffsinger, Dylan Fatlan, Evan Greggain contributing one assist each.

Blake Brown assisted Brayden Heldt for the lone Dragons goal. Cameron Becker had seven saves.

BOYS & GIRLS GOLF

Seneca Invitational

At The Creek in Morris, Coal City’s boys and girls both finished second in an invite that was shortened to nine holes because of the extreme heat.

Culan Lindemuth shot a 43 to finish fourth individually and lead the Coaler boys, who shot 190. Jerry Carlson (46), Griffin Winke (49) and Jayon Duke (52) were Coal City’s other scorers.

Coal City’s Kylee Kennell and Seneca’s Piper Stenzel both shot 45, with Stenzel winning a playoff for medalist honors. Dakota Club (55), D’Arcy Ness (56) and Liv Sulzberger (58) rounded out the top four for the Coalers, who shot a 214.

Peotone’s boys also competed, shooting a 210. Joe Hasse of the Blue Devils shot a 43 and finished sixth on a scorecard playoff. Gavin Constanzo (52), Donavan Esquivel (55) and Josh Barta (60) were Peotone’s other scorers.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Olivet Nazarene 1, Siena Heights 1

Melea Miller’s first goal of the season helped the Tigers (0-2-1) earn a draw in their home opener.