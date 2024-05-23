Local powerlifters compete at state; KCC baseball just misses world series

Illinois High School Powerlifting Association State Finals

Central, Kankakee and Wilmington each had powerlifters who went on to place in the top two of their respective weight classes during this year’s IHSPLA State Finals held at New Trier High School on May 18.

The Comets had a pair of girl powerlifters who went on to become state champions. Karmen Cody earned a state title in the 198-pound weight division after totaling 535 pounds between her deadlift (240), squat (185) and bench (110). Kori McCastland contributed another state title in the 198+ weight division after totaling 540 pounds between her deadlift (255), squat (190) and bench (95).

Kankakee’s Aron Flores won a state championship in the boys 132-pound weight class and Taniyah Sherman earned second place in the girls 123-pound weight class.

Flores totaled 935 pounds between his deadlift (365), squat (285) and bench (225) to bring home the Kays lone state trophy. Sherman finished with 645 pounds between her deadlift (290), squat (235) and bench (120).

Wilmington’s Sam Payne rounded out the area title winners with a state championship in the 308+ pound weight division.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NJCAA Division II Region IV Tournament Championship (double elimination)

KCC opened up its Region IV Tournament Championship with a 5-1 loss to one-seeded Madison in the first round, which immediately put the Cavaliers in do-or-die mode competing in the loser’s bracket.

In the opening round of the loser’s bracket, KCC claimed a 10-9 win over Black Hawk college. Chris Suchoski went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Kaleb Waller earned the win over 2 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

The Cavaliers continued to dominate the loser’s bracket with a 17-13 win over Rock Valley College that helped send the Cavaliers into the Region IV Tournament championship against Madison College. Dylan Coty went 3-for-5 with one double, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead KCC past Rock Valley. Jackson Smith also picked up the win on the rubber.

In the Region IV Tournament championship, KCC earned a 9-0 win over Madison College thanks to Kaleb Waller’s complete-game effort on the mound that forced a second game tie-breaker to determine the tournament champion that would advance to the NJCAA Division II World Series. Waller allowed just three hits and two walks over nine innings while striking out two to earn the shutout win.

In the decisive second game, Madison College claimed an 11-2 tournament championship win over KCC (38-23-1) to end the Cavaliers’ season one-game shy of advancing to the world series. Dalton Hobick paced KCC with a pair of hits in the season finale, including a solo home run.