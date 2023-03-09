BOYS BASKETBALL: Eight boys earn AP All-State honorable mentions

While no area boys basketball teams will be competing at this weekend's IHSA State Finals in Champaign, several local players will have their names called and recognized as Associated Press All-State selections.

In Class 3A, Kankakee's Larenz Walters earned an honorable mention spot after a sensational season for the Kays. The junior guard averaged 18.3 points per game, with his 549 points on the season second all-time at Kankakee. He also averaged 2.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game and his 43 points in the maroon division championship of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament is a school record. Walters received eight voting points (five points for a first-team vote, three points for a second-team vote).

Class 2A saw an entire lineup's worth of area talent on the honorable mention list, led by Bishop McNamara's Jaxson Provost and Iroquois West's Cannon Leonard, both of whom earned 19 voting points. Beecher's Adyn McGinley (nine points) and Reed-Custer's Wes Shats and Momence's James Stevenson Jr. (six points) were also named honorable mentions.

Provost finished his career with 1,286 points, second in school history, and averaged 18.4 points per game as a senior this season. He also averaged 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game, helping lead the Fightin' Irish to 25 wins, tied for the most in school history, and to the IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional championship.

Leonard etched his name in his school's record books as well. The future University of Iowa offensive lineman was a walking double-double, averaging 18.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He ended his hoops career with 1,272 points and 926 rebounds, the latter the most in school history.

In his second season manning the Beecher backcourt, McGinley paced the Bobcats with 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals. His efforts helped lead Beecher to a school-record 25 wins, setting a new school record for the second-straight year. Included in that run was an undefeated trip through the River Valley Conference.

Shats posted 17 double-doubles as he helped lead the Comets to a share of the Illinois Central Eight Conference championship. The senior center averaged 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game manning the Reed-Custer frontcourt.

Stevenson Jr. put a bow on his three-year starting career at Momence. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. He became just the third player in school history to average 20 or more points per game, and his 583 points this season were the third-most in school history.

Class 1A saw a pair of powerful big men named honorable mentions in Dwight's Wyatt Thompson (40 voting points) and Grant Park's John Kveck (six points).

Thompson led the area with 25.1 points per game to go along with 11.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game to help the Trojans to a 16-15 record, spending time both patrolling the paint and working as one of Dwight's primary playmakers.

Kveck had 25 double-doubles in 33 games for the Dragons, averaging 14.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. He helped Grant Park to a 22-11 record, their most wins in a season since 1998-99, which is the only Dragons team in the last 70 years to win more games.

Former Bradley-Bourbonnais standout and last year's Daily Journal Player of the Year, Moline senior Owen Freeman, was named a first-team selection in Class 4A, with his 102 points second to only Joliet West guard Jeremy Fears Jr. Freeman is averaging 17.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game for a Moline team playing at this weekend's State Finals.

There were a total of 30 voters, with 29 in Classes 1A and 2A, 26 in Class 3A and 22 in Class 4A. Each voter selected five first-team selections and five second-team selections for each class. For a full list of teams and voters, see below.

<strong>CLASS 4A</strong>

FIRST TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS Jeremy Fears Jr., Joliet West (6-0, Sr., PG) 105; Owen Freeman, Moline (6-11, Sr., F) 102; Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames, Chicago Kenwood (6-2, Sr., PG) 100; Morez Johnson, Chicago St. Rita (6-9, Jr., F) 75; Cameron Christie, Rolling Meadows (6-6, Sr., G) 73

SECOND TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS Brock Harding, Moline (6-0, Sr., PG) 71; Niko Abusara, Lisle Benet (6-5, Sr., G) 60; Ahmad Henderson, Chicago Brother Rice (5-9, Sr., G) 34; Jake Fiegen, Winnetka New Trier (6-4, Sr., G) 33; Ben Oosterbaan, Hinsdale Central (6-6, Sr., G) 25

HONORABLE MENTION (19 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS) Jordan Pickett, Belleville East (6-3, Sr., PG/SG) 21; Jack Stanton, Downers Grove North (6-2, Jr., G) 21; Nojus Indrusaitis, Chicago St. Rita (6-5, Jr., G/F) 15; James Brown, Chicago St. Rita (6-10, Jr., C) 14; Daniel Johnson, Chicago Whitney Young (6-7, Sr., F) 14; Stefan Cicic, Riverside-Brookfield (6-11, Jr., C) 11; Dalen Davis, Chicago Whitney Young (6-0, Sr., G) 11; Brayden Fagbemi, Lisle Benet (6-0, Sr., G) 11; Mekhi Cooper, Bolingbrook (6-0, Sr., G) 9; Brady Kunka, Lisle Benet (6-4, Sr., PF) 9; Mekhi Lowery, Oswego East High (6-7, Sr., G) 9; Niklas Polonowski, LaGrange Lyons Township (6-6, Sr., SG/SF) 9; Ryan Cohen, Glenbrook North (6-3, Sr., SG) 6; Jeremiah Fears, Joliet West (6-0, Soph., G) 6; Connor May, Palatine (6-7, Jr., G) 6; Braylen Meredith, Wheaton Warrenville South (6-6, Sr., F) 6; Jaheem Webber, Normal Community (6-9, Jr., C) 6; Luke Williams, Naperville North (6-1, Jr., G) 6; Koby Wilmoth, O’Fallon (6-7, Sr., F) 6. -- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Adrian Agee, Rockford Auburn; Bristol Lewis, East Moline United.

<strong>CLASS 3A</strong>

FIRST TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS Macaleab Rich, East St. Louis (6-7, Sr., G/F) 94; Deandre Craig, Chicago Mount Carmel (6-1, Sr., G) 89; Jalen Griffith, Chicago Simeon (5-10, Sr., PG) 82; Ethan Kizer, Metamora (6-6, Sr., G) 77; Richard Barron, Chicago St. Ignatius (6-5, Sr., G) 76

SECOND TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS Andrew Scharnowski, Burlington Central (6-9, Sr., F) 73; Zack Hawkinson, Springfield Heart-Griffin (6-5, Sr., G/F) 71; Asa Thomas, Lake Forest (6-7, Sr., G) 64; Cooper Koch, Peoria Notre Dame (6-8, Jr., F) 57; Miles Rubin, Chicago Simeon (6-10, Sr., F/C) 56

HONORABLE MENTION (21 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS) Jurrell Baldwin, Chicago Hyde Park (6-6, Jr., F) 37; Tyler Mason, Metamora (6-1, Jr., G) 30; Wesley Rubin, Chicago Simeon (6-8, Sr., G/F) 30; Darrion Baker, Hillcrest (6-8, Sr., F) 25; Jake Hamilton, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-4, Sr., G) 22; Artavious Smith, Peoria Richwoods (6-1, Jr., G) 15; Cooper LePage, Crystal Lake South (6-1, Sr., G) 14; Christian Benning, Streator (6-2, Jr., PG) 12; Samuel Lewis, Chicago Simeon (6-6, Sr., G) 12; Cruz Harlan, Centralia (5-9, Jr., G) 11; Troyer Carlson, Maple Park Kaneland (6-3, Jr., SG) 8; Anthony “Jabe” Haith, Aurora Marmion (6-3, Sr., PG) 8; Lyncoln Koester, Mount Zion (6-3, Soph., PG) 8; Bryce Tillery, Hillcrest (5-10, Sr., G) 8; <strong>Larenz Walters, Kankakee (6-1, Jr., G) 8</strong>; Matas Castillo, Lemont (6-0, Sr., PG) 6; Rokas Castillo, Lemont (6-0, Sr., SG) 6; Andre Klaver, Sterling (6-3, Jr., G) 6; Navontae Nesbit Jr., Mt. Vernon (5-11, Jr., PG) 6; Craig “Niko” Newsome, Bloomington (6-5, Jr., F/G) 6; x-Tyler Swanson, Metamora 6. -- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Garrett Wolfe, Effingham (received first team vote); Marquel Newsome, Peoria Richwoods; Evan Nolle, Marion; Cesar Ortiz, Woodstock North; Jevon Warren, Thornton Fractional North.

<strong>CLASS 2A</strong>

FIRST TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS Ty Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden (6-6, Sr., G/F) 120; Cole Certa, Bloomington Central Catholic (6-4, Jr., G) 116; Gianni Cobb, Chicago Perspectives-Leadership (6-0, Jr., PG) 59; Dylan Bazzell, Fairbury Prairie Central (6-4, Sr., G/F) 58; Grady Thompson, Princeton (6-4, Sr., G) 58

SECOND TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS Jase Whiteman, Rockridge (6-1, Sr., G) 56; Caleb Siemer, Teutopolis (6-6, Sr., F/C) 45; Walt Hill Jr., Rockford Lutheran (6-1, Sr., G) 44; Jaheim Savage, Chicago Phillips (6-4, Sr., PG/SG) 41; JaKeem Cole, Chicago Perspectives-Leadership (6-1, Sr., SG) 39

HONORABLE MENTION (31 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS) Dylan Murphy, Columbia (6-7, Sr., F) 32; Owen Treat, Vienna (6-2, Jr., G) 31; Devon Peebles, Pana (6-3, Sr., G) 29; PJ Chambers, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-2, Jr., G) 24; Isaac Hosman, Metropolis Massac County (6-0, Jr., PG) 24; Gavin Arthalony, Petersburg PORTA (6-2, Sr., G) 23; Mason Funk, Normal U-High (6-5, Sr., SG/SF) 23; Riley Weber, Pontiac (6-4, Jr., G/F) 23; Teegan Davis, Princeton (6-2, Sr., G) 22; Mac Resetich, Spring Valley Hall (6-0, Sr., G) 22; Christian Cummings, Rockford Christian (5-10, Soph., SG) 21; Caden Hawkins, Carterville (6-0, Sr., PG) 19; <strong>Cannon Leonard, Gilman Iroquois West (6-9, Sr., C) 19; Jaxson Provost, Kankakee Bishop McNamara (5-10, Sr., PG) 19</strong>; Tyler Heffren, Eureka (6-4, Jr., F) 17; Calvin Worsham, Chicago Christ The King (6-7, Jr., F) 16; Maurice Thomas, Chicago DePaul College Prep (6-0, Jr., G) 15; Grant Fridley, Trenton Wesclin (6-2, Sr., PG) 14; Paxton Giertz, Seneca (6-0, Soph., PG) 14; <strong>Adyn McGinley, Beecher (6-0, Jr., G) 14</strong>; Bennett Briles, Nashville (6-9, Sr., F/C) 13; Bryant Jenkins, Lawrenceville (6-3, Jr., F) 10; Cody Dickshot, Breese Central (5-10, Sr., G) 9; Docker Tedeschi, Benton (6-8, Soph., C) 9; Jacob Finley, Williamsville (6-9, Sr., C) 6; Karsen Konkel, Pinckneyville (6-6, Jr., C) 6; Cooper Loll, Robinson (6-5, Sr., G) 6; Connor Mowery, Johnston City (6-0, Sr., G) 6; Zach Powell, Pleasant Plains (6-5, Sr., F) 6; Wes Shats, Braidwood Reed-Custer (6-5, Sr., C) 6; James Stevenson Jr., Momence (6-7, Sr., G) 6.

NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Mason Shubert, Breese Central (received firs team vote); Kerr Bauman, Pontiac; x-Christian Bentancur, Marian Central; Aidan Parker, Robinson; Landon Sanders, Lawrenceville; x-Dylan Schmidt, Johnsburg.

<strong>CLASS 1A</strong>

FIRST TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS David Douglas, Yorkville Christian (6-5, Jr., G) 113; Roderic Gatewood, Mounds Meridian (5-9, Sr., G) 101; Danny Stephens, Augusta Southeastern (6-7, Sr., PG/C) 94; Tyler Franklin, Cobden (6-6, Sr., F) 72; Jakson Baber, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian (6-2, Sr., F) 70

SECOND TEAM NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS Hank Alvey, Glasford Illini Bluffs (6-9, Jr., F) 64; Kaden Augustine, Waterloo Gibault Catholic (6-1, Sr., G) 61; Thomas Hereau, Scales Mound (6-2, Jr., G) 57; Jordan Quinn, Tuscola (6-3, Jr., F) 50; Baylen Damhoff, Fulton (6-6, Jr., F) 50

HONORABLE MENTION (23 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS) Ross Robertson, South Beloit (6-8, Soph., C) 48; <strong>Wyatt Thompson, Dwight (6-7, Sr., F/C) 40</strong>; Logan Fleener, Louisville North Clay (6-2, Sr., G) 36; Aidan Dodson, Farina South Central (5-10, Sr., SG) 33; Justin Durham, Wayne City (6-6, Sr., C) 33; Sebastian Hill, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (6-3, Jr., G) 32; Ju’Juan Cozark, Chicago Marshall (6-5, Sr., F) 27; Parker Boehne, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran (6-0, Jr., G) 19; Qi’Andre Washington, Chicago Manley (6-0, Sr., G) 18; Mason Robinson, Altamont (6-3, Sr., G/F) 17; Korbin Gann, Pecatonica (6-5, Sr., G/F) 16; Ben Lothery, Elgin Harvest Christian (6-1, Sr., G) 12; Camden Figgins, Serena (5-11, Sr., PG) 11; Martin Ledbetter, Hinckley Big-Rock (6-5, Soph., F) 11; Alec Thomas, Lexington (6-2, Sr., F) 9; Zack Evans, Winchester West Central (6-1, Jr., G) 8; Avery Jahraus, Altamont (6-2, Sr., G) 8; Austin Wittenberg, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (6-3, Sr., G) 8; Elijah Aumann, Nokomis (6-2, Sr., G) 6; <strong>John Kveck, Grant Park (6-6, Sr., C) 6</strong>; Nick Moore, Camp Point Central (6-1, Jr., G) 6; Lucas Simpson, Sterling Newman Central Catholic (6-2, Jr., F) 6; Michael Wilson, Jacksonville Routt (6-5, Sr., F) 6.

NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Gannon Dodd, New Berlin; Brock Fearday, Effingham St. Anthony; Malachi Persinger, Peoria Christian; Myles Pryor, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran.