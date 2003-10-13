In Wednesday's newspaper

Full coverage of Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

Coverage of Golf Sectionals

Coverage of big Interstate Eight matchup between Coal City and Wilmington

We're at

Armstong-Potomac challenges CPCI in a big Sangamon Valley Conference encounter on Thursday (Sports writer Rob Laird to cover)

Turn the Page

The St. Louis Rams dominated the Atlanta Falcons in Monday night football, check out the details on Page D2.

What's up with the Illinois basketball program? Pick up the latest news and notes on Page D3.

News and Notes

Rampage Fastpitch 18-U

Swing a mean stick? The Rampage 18-U fastpitch softball team, based in the southwest suburban area, is looking for an above average hitter to complete their roster.

The team will play Fall Ball; Winter Practice, including Dome Games and Spring/Summer Tournament Qualifiers with the intent to end the season playing in a National Tournament.

The coaching staff has over 30 years of combined Fastpitch experience and expects all players to be fully committed to the team and their teammates.

Games are being played every Sunday through mid-October. Players are urged to call or email for more information or to schedule a tryout.

Contact Bill Schmidt at 708.403.3164 or billschmidt0757@msn.com; or John Bessette at 815.937.0298 or cmmshbsstte@aol.com.

Golden's Gymnastics

On October 4-5, athletes from Golden's Gymnastics Center competed in the Judges Cup Invitational in Springfield.

Brittany Kleszynski, competing at Level 5, took 3rd place in both Bars and Vault, and captured 1st place in the All-Around. Kleszynski also won the Judges Cup Traveling Trophy.

Also competing at Level 5, Lauren Africano placed second in both Bars and All-Around.

On Level 6, Amber Burkhalter took second in the All-Around and first place on the Bars while Allie Payne took second in the Vault and placed third in the All-Around.

Brianne Fay took 2nd place on the Floor and 3rd place in the All-Around while competing at Level 7.

Kathleen Payne, competing at Level 8, finished fourth in both Beam and All-Around and took 2nd place in the Vault.