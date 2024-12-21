Voice of the People: We need to teach civil governance literacy

How can Kankakee County avoid falling into the snare which Benjamin Orange Flower warned about in his article titled “Fostering the Savage in the Young?”

The article appeared in the August “Arena Magazine” Volume 10, which is available for free on Wikipedia and internet archives which I personally strongly suggest every parent, mother and father financially support.

In short, the article which I printed at the Kankakee Public Library is a 12-page treatise on how not only men, but women perpetuate the loss of respect for human life in our youth.

Though I am not a parent, I have several nieces and nephews whom I love — and I weep and am at a loss for words with the thought of the firing of every weapon in the United States of America.

I love this country — and from the day I left the state of Illinois in June 1977 as a 17-year-old female high school graduate on the delayed entry program to the day I returned to the Land of Lincoln in October 1983, I was impressed over and over again with the reason so many are coming to America.

We must — every one of us — in our home and family do all we can to teach civil governance literacy — for just such a time as this.

<strong>Vira Armstrong</strong>

Kankakee