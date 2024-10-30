Voice of the People: Vote yes for BBCHS, it’s time

It’s time. That is the tag line the community group, Building Better — Vote Yes for BBCHS, selected to publicize the Bradley Bourbonnais High School bond proposal to repair, renovate, update, repurpose, expand and re-envision the high school. We probably could have used, It’s Long Overdue. The high school’s Board of Education, after months of study and community input, voted this summer to put this question on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The proposal, if passed, would allow our district to issue bonds, in addition to significant funds committed by the school district, to improve safety and security on campus, complete needed renovations and repairs, improve traffic flow in the building, consolidate and repurpose existing spaces, create some new space, and modernize and update the high school. It has been 45 years since any major work occurred at BBCHS. A lot of things have changed in 45 years. It’s time to modernize and update our high school.

The following improvements are planned. Complete essential renovations and repairs to bring the building up to code and keep it in good working order. Eliminate mobile trailers to improve student safety … about 400 students leave the building every period going back and forth to the trailers. Consolidate physical education and extracurricular activity space by building a fieldhouse that would enable the repurposing of two of the three gyms (the main gym would continue to be used) and create a new, modern fine arts space for band, orchestra and chorus in the East Gym area, and provide space for a new cafeteria, commons, labs and robotics in the West Gym area.

It would improve traffic flow so that hundreds of kids who currently go outside between classes can stay in the building and under one roof. They cut through the parking lot now because they simply can’t get from one class to another on time, as hallways are too narrow and overcrowded. Create 15 new classrooms and replace the undersized cafeteria that was built in 1960. Lunch starts at about 10:30 a.m. continues until after 1 p.m. (most schools have 3-4 lunch periods, but at BBCHS they have 6). In general, provide essential updates and improvements to address the current needs and provide a safe and modern school for our kids.

The results of this bond proposal will have consequences for decades to come. These needs will not go away, and they will grow more expensive to address as time goes on. Now is the time to address these needs. We can’t keep kicking the can down the road hoping future generations will step up and do what is right for our kids. Please educate yourself on the finer points of the proposal by viewing information on the school website at bbchs.org or on our website at voteyesforbbchs.com.

Be sure to vote on Nov. 5, and let’s say “yes” to protecting our children and providing them with a modern and adequate high school. It’s time.

<strong>Curt Saindon</strong>

Bourbonnais