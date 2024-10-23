Voice of the People: Online mental health community is innovative

October is National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month, an important time to evaluate the ways we support those who struggle with their mental health.

Having personally struggled with mental health, I know the importance of a strong, connected community. I founded the Manteno Community Public Mental Health Support Group to foster a safe space for Manteno residents to find support and guidance on their own terms.

While we’ve made strides in reducing the stigma associated with mental health services, barriers remain. Our community exists primarily online so we can meet people where they are most comfortable in their healing journey.

At a time when there’s extra attention on American technology companies, it’s important to recognize the role they play in making communities like ours possible. I was able to launch a supportive community for people who need it most — without funding, an LLC or a PhD. That’s the power of innovation.

Today, members of our group are healing, and many are paying it forward by supporting nonprofits like the Iroquois Mental Health Center of Manteno, Project Headspace and Timing, Clove Alliance, Harbor House of Kankakee County, Sam Myers Foundation, Fortitude Community Outreach and others.

While policymakers in Washington continue to debate regulation of American technology companies, I hope they see stories like ours and remember the transformative potential that innovation holds for local communities.

<strong>Jake Smith</strong>

Manteno