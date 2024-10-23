Voice of the People: Fire chief supports Sen. Joyce

I have served as a firefighter for the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District for the last 29 years, and I am writing to urge you to vote for Senator Patrick Joyce for state senator of the 40th District.

Sen. Patrick Joyce has shown time and time again that he will show up for our community and fight for firefighters and first responders.

He fought for and secured increased funding for fire districts across the state to ensure that we have the tools and resources we needed to do our jobs and keep our community safe.

There is one candidate in this race with a proven track record of supporting firefighters, first responders, and labor … Sen. Patrick Joyce. That is why I am supporting Patrick Joyce, and ask you to as well.

<strong>Jim Keener</strong>

Bourbonnais

Fire chief, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District