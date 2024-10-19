Voice of the People: Your vote is your voice

As President of Illinois National Organization for Women, <em>I want you to vote as if lives depend on it, because they do.</em>

I’m sure you have seen social media postings and comments from supporters of women’s rights stating this is 100% true.

Women are being refused lifesaving health care because of draconian laws from legislators who say they are pro-life. Unfortunately, this means protection for the fetus in the womb, but not if it is a girl after she is born.

We are seeing women on the brink of death or dying because doctors cannot provide the care they vow to uphold.

Some say reproductive health care decisions should be left up to the states. I say, <em>reproductive health care decisions must be left up to the one who is pregnant in consultation with medical professionals</em>, not lawyers or those who wish to control women.

Some want to push back on protections for birth control, IVF treatments and bodily autonomy. Just look at Trump’s Project 2025 — and I highly suggest you do. It is frightening.

When you go into the voting booth, keep in mind that <em>your vote is private</em>. No one will see that you agree with candidates who will uphold your rights to privacy and personal autonomy.

Your vote is your voice — speak loudly.

<strong>Laura Welch</strong>

Naperville