Death notices: Jan. 8, 2025 (and Jan. 6, 7)

<strong>Otha Ree Burtis,</strong> 84, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 30, 2024. Funeral arrangements are by Higgins Family Funeral Home in Chicago.

<strong>Alfred “Fred” Lanoue</strong>, 76, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Jan. 5, 2025), at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Homes.

<strong>Scott A. Mclain</strong>, 39, of Bradley, passed away Dec. 22, 2024, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Jeanne M. Nichols</strong>, 74, of Beaverville, passed away Dec. 30, 2024, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Gene Seamark Jr.</strong>, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Jan. 5, 2025), at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Richard A. Starkey</strong>, 66, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Jan. 6, 2025), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Judith Ann Taron</strong>, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 29, 2024, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Doris Wood,</strong> 95, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Jan. 6, 2025), at Riverside’s Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Emil L. Zalud Jr., “EZ,”</strong> 71, of Essex, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2025), at his home. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Randall Greg Degenhart</strong>, 70, of Bloomington, were held Dec. 13 at American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Patrick Jenkins officiating. Randall passed away Dec. 4, 2024. Pallbearers were Davie and Derek Ashman, Steve Reiter, Bobby Degenhart, Nick Runyon, Jack Casey and Jeff Ogle. Funeral arrangements were by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Howard L. Hayes</strong>, 89, of Bradley, was held Dec. 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Howard passed away Dec. 15, 2024. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Henry Dominicis, Nathan Schillerstrom, Kevin Johnson and Kurt, Jeff and Brian Hayes. Funeral arrangements were by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Dennis Wayne Kirkman</strong>, 86, of Morocco, Ind., were held Dec. 14 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Dennis passed away Dec, 1, 2024. Funeral arrangements were by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass for <strong>David John Radke</strong>, 78, of Bourbonnais, was held Dec. 17 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Moises Mesh officiating. David passed away Dec. 7, 2024. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements were by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Orvan L. St. Aubin</strong>, 89, of Bradley, were held Dec. 13 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Orvan passed away Dec. 6, 2024. Burial was in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Manteno. Funeral arrangements were by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.