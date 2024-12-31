Death notices: Dec. 31, 2024 (and Dec. 30)

<strong>Stanley “Stan” Loica,</strong> 81, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 21, 2024, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Philip ‘Phil’ J. Moenck,</strong> 84, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 27, 2024, in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home in Manhattan.

Funeral services for <strong>Ruby M. Tetrault</strong>, 97, of New Haven, Ind., were held Dec. 5 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Ruby passed away Dec. 1, 2024. Funeral arrangements were by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Virginia Helen Wayer,</strong> 78, of Kankakee, was held Nov. 30 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Virginia passed away Nov. 23, 2024. Funeral arrangements were by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Steven E. West</strong>, 65, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 7 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Steven passed away Nov. 30, 2024. Inurnment was in Union Corners Cemetery, Grant Park. Funeral arrangements were by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.