LIMESTONE — Dewey M. Noe, 75, of Limestone, passed away Friday (June 24, 2022) at Heritage Manor in Dwight.

He was born July 24, 1946, in Tyronza, Ark., the son of Charles and Mildred (Davis) Noe. Dewey married Frances Bolin on July 6, 1977, in Chicago.

Dewey was a restaurant owner. He owned and operated Fran’s on 17.

He was an avid worker.

In addition to his wife, Frances, of Limestone, he is survived by three daughters and one son-in-law, Joyce (Bob) Hopper, of Kankakee, Sandy Hooks, of Bradley, and Jennifer Burright, of Las Vegas; two sisters, Sue Jensen, of Florida, and Helen Russo, of Mississippi; two brothers, Terry Noe, of Bourbonnais, and William Noe, of Florida; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and four brothers, Larry, Chuck, Tom and Robert Noe.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

