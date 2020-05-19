David Guimond

BLOOMINGTON — David J. Guimond, 54, of Bloomington, passed away May 4, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. A service to celebrate David’s life will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to Knights of Columbus Council 15175. The organization provides help to organizations in Bloomington Normal.

David was a son of Maynard and Clara Churchwell Guimond, of Manteno. His wife Jennifer, of 28 years, survives.

He was a loving and proud husband and father. David was also a caring son and brother. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and received his Tae Kwon Do Black Belt alongside his three sons.

David’s biggest passion was attending his sons’ many extracurricular activities. He greatly enjoyed running the course to cheer on his boys at their cross country meets and attending his sons’ concerts. David had an incredibly infectious smile and garnered friends easily and held them dear. He would do anything for someone he knew. David impacted so many lives here on earth by showing what it meant to love fiercely.

His family said, “We will all miss him dearly but know that God had given him many blessings while he was here and now David will be able to thank God in person.”

Also surviving are three sons, Grant Guimond, Jacob Guimond and Drew Guimond; his mother, Clara Hilsenhoff; three brothers, Russ Guimond, Mike Guimond and Don (Claudia) Guimond; and two nephews, Forrest and Jon.

Preceding him in death were his father; his stepfather, Bob Hilsenhoff; and a sister-in-law, Ann Guimond.

Please sign his online guestbook at carmodyflynn.com.