Visitation for Mattie Thomas, 85, of Kankakee, will be from 9 a.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church in Kankakee until the 10 a.m. funeral service. The Rev. Tyler J. Prude will officiate.

Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens. She died Monday (July 20, 2009) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital. Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee, is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Thomas worked at the Joliet Arsenal and Kankakee Country Club and also did private home housekeeping. She was born Sept. 15, 1923, in Crawford, Miss., the daughter of Leon and Leitha Johnson Gandy. Her husband, Rudolph Thomas Sr., whom she married April 11, 1960, in Kankakee, is deceased. She was a member of Second Baptist Church and enjoyed watching game shows, playing cards and billiards, and cooking.

Surviving are four sons, Thomy Gandy Jr. of Yuba, Calif., Andre Randle of Chicago, Jack Randle and Rudolph Thomas Jr., both of Kankakee; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Gussie and James Fisher Jr. of Hazel Crest, Carolyn Thomas, Lelia and Cyrus Judkins Sr., all of Gary, Ind.; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carrie Hairston of Rockford, Pastor Mollie Fortinberry of Kankakee; one sister-in-law, Sonja Gandy of South Bend, Ind.; and special friends, Geraldine Watson and Kathrine Price, both of Kankakee.

Deceased are two granddaughters, Delainia Randle and Andrea Thomas; and three brothers, George, Tommie and William Gandy.

